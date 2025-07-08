Five-year contract extension with a Fortune 100 global technology leader

10+ year partnership renewed to support global digital promotions and compliance infrastructure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps Fortune 500 brands simplify and amplify connections with consumers both nationally and internationally, is pleased to announce the renewal of a five-year services agreement with one of the world's largest enterprise technology companies. The contract, awarded to IC Group and to be serviced by IC Engage, the Company's digital promotions business unit, strengthens a relationship that has spanned over a decade and extends the partnership through 2030.

The contract extends a longstanding partnership with a Fortune 100 enterprise software company operating in over 190 countries. IC Group provides the client with a secure, scalable ISO 27001-compliant promotional infrastructure that supports global customer-facing engagement across web, mobile, in-app, and partner channels in over 25 countries.

"We're thrilled and very fortunate to be working with such an innovative brand that continues to push innovation and excellence every day. This renewal is a clear validation of our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant promotional infrastructure to some of the world's most demanding enterprise brands operating at a global scale," said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group. "Our relationship has evolved from tactical campaign execution to a deeply embedded growth engine-powering digital engagement, data capture, and global compliance across a complex footprint."



The five-year agreement does not contain predetermined financial terms, as services will be defined through individual annual statements of work. Historically, annual billings under the engagement have been significant but varied depending on program scope, prizing, and deliverables.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

