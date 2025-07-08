Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) says Germany could deploy up to 500 GW of agrivoltaic capacity, based on a nationwide assessment of all agricultural land types and site suitability criteria. From pv magazine Germany Germany could install up to 500 GW of agrivoltaic capacity on the most suitable agricultural land, far exceeding its PV expansion target for 2040, according to a new study by Fraunhofer ISE. The researchers considered all types of agricultural land for the first time and evaluated them using a variety of criteria to identify optimal locations for agrivoltaic systems. ...

