Researchers in Turkyie have conducted an experimental study on the ideal tilt angles for PV systems deployed on canals. Their analysis showed that an 8? tilt angle consistently demonstrates greater performance. Scientists from Van Yuzuncu Yil University (YYU) in Turkey have conducted an experimental study on canal-mounted PV (CM-PV) systems to measure the ideal tilt angles for deployment. "CM-PV panel systems have various advantages. Thanks to evaporative cooling, panel efficiency increases with the decrease in panel temperature, and no external energy source is needed for this cooling process," ...

