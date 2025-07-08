Plexaa, a MedTech startup behind the award-winning BLOOM4³ medical device for breast surgery, has announced the close of a $4.5 million funding extension round. The strategic capital infusion will support the imminent U.S. launch of BLOOM4³, while also laying the groundwork for future innovations. The funding also strengthens the company's position ahead of their planned Series A fundraising round.

Complication rates in breast surgeries, which can include infection, skin necrosis and the need for additional surgeries, have been recorded as high as 30 percent.1 BLOOM4³ is the world's first fully wearable medical device designed to help patients prepare for breast cancer surgery and reconstruction by harnessing the power of Supraphysiological Preconditioning. The new technique safely and intermittently thermally preconditions the skin causing the release of heat-shock proteins that cause vasodilation and increased blood flow to the area. This process has been shown to reduce wound healing complications in proof-of-concept clinical trials.

Along with its BLOOM4³ companion app, the device has demonstrated substantial improvements in the patient experience and surgical readiness, harnessing the power of holistic Prehabilitation and preconditioning. The company has already secured multiple partners for its upcoming U.S. commercial launch.

"I want to thank our team for the tremendous progress it has made to make this financing possible," said Dr. Saahil Mehta, founder and CEO of Plexaa. "Securing this funding validates confidence in our flagship technology and the concept of Supraphysiological Preconditioning, and it energizes the team as we prepare to bring BLOOM4³ to a wider patient population in the U.S. and beyond. The funds will support this pivotal launch and market expansion, as well as the exciting development of our technology platform including devices and apps targeting additional surgical specialties and creating a whole new category in surgery."

Plexaa Ltd has been backed by TCP Health Ventures (the dedicated healthcare investment arm of The Capital Partnership group of companies) who led the Seed Round. This extension round comprises existing and new investors including TCP. Further investment includes over $1.6 million in i4i grant funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), and $1.3 million from Thena Capital, a London-based VC firm backed by the British Business Bank and focused on digital health and fast-tracked Medtech.

Tatum Getty, founding General Partner at THENA Capital added, "Since 2023, we've been closely tracking Plexaa's progress and the development of its first device, Bloom4³. We couldn't be more excited for Plexaa to become our first portfolio company for THENA Capital's Fund I. The company is solving a critical and under-addressed challenge across the surgical pathway- reducing post-operative complications for patients which also addresses the impact to both providers and payers.

"Saahil and his team bring together clinical, engineering, and operational expertise from some of the UK's leading institutions. Their bold ambition to scale globally, beginning with an imminent commercial launch in the U.S., is exactly the kind of UK MedTech leadership team we look to champion. Our fund's commercialisation support model is well-suited to help Plexaa expand into women's health and adjacent categories where better outcomes and patient experiences are urgently needed."

Plexaa plans to collaborate with clinicians, patients, and partners worldwide to make prehabilitation and preconditioning the standard of care for surgery and to deliver transformative solutions that address unmet needs in surgical care.

About Plexaa

Plexaa is a pioneering UK-based MedTech company focused on improving surgical outcomes through devices and digital products. Its flagship device, BLOOM4³, enables patients to supraphysiologically precondition their skin, potentially reducing the risk of wound healing complications such as infection and skin necrosis, which affect one in three women undergoing breast surgery.

Plexaa is also exploring the application of this technology in other surgical fields, including obstetrics for C-sections, orthopaedics for joint operations, and general and vascular surgery, with a commitment to improving pre-operative preparation for surgery and patient outcomes.

About TCP Health Ventures

TCP Health Ventures is the dedicated healthcare investment arm of The Capital Partnership group of companies, a multi-asset investment company with assets under management of $7 billion.

Headquartered out of London, TCP Health Ventures manages assets of 225 million across 15+ investments in the med-tech space and has a med-tech investing experience of 10 years.

About the NIHR

The mission of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research. We do this by:

Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care;

Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services;

Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research;

Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges;

Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;

Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries.

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low- and middle- income countries is principally funded through UK international development funding from the UK government.

About THENA Capital

THENA Capital is a London-based venture capital firm backing the world's next category-defining medical technologies. We invest in breakthrough companies transforming care experiences through digital health, fast-tracked medical devices, and clinical-grade innovation.

THENA's debut Fund 1, focuses on high-impact, UK-founded technologies addressing unmet needs across women's health, oncology, cardiovascular disease, chronic conditions, and care delivery. With deep clinical, regulatory and operational expertise, THENA Capital partners with founders to unlock international scale, navigate complex markets, and build enduring category leaders in global healthcare.

