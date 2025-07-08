Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, today announced that it has completed the integration of a Hammerhead spacecraft platform for an upcoming European Space Agency (ESA) mission at its facility in Kruibeke, Belgium. The spacecraft will support the In-Orbit Demonstration and Verification (IOD/IOV) mission that will support several innovative technology demonstrations, funded by the European Union. Redwire is the prime contractor for the mission.

Following platform integration, the spacecraft will undergo platform system testing and payload integration, which will also take place at Redwire's state-of-the-art satellite processing facility in Belgium. This is the second Hammerhead spacecraft platform to be successfully integrated at Redwire's Belgium facility this summer. In June, Redwire announced that it successfully integrated a Hammerhead satellite for ESA's Atmospheric Limb Tracker for Investigation of the Upcoming Stratosphere (ALTIUS) mission, of which Redwire is also prime contractor.

"Redwire is tremendously proud of the flight heritage of our Hammerhead spacecraft. This platform has become a critical asset for European space exploration missions, and we are readying for another important delivery for our customer," said Redwire President of Civil and International Space, Mike Gold. "Hammerhead's versatile design and Redwire's proven engineering expertise provide a unique advantage for customers looking to tackle exciting missions in low Earth orbit."

Hammerhead is Redwire's highly versatile low Earth orbit spacecraft platform, offering exceptional performance and a track record of outstanding reliability with 50 years of in-orbit performance without spacecraft failure. The IOD/IOV satellites also feature Redwire's third-generation Advanced Data and Power Management System (ADPMS-3) avionics.

Redwire's facility in Belgium has more than 40 years of spaceflight heritage developing spacecraft platforms and success delivering innovative technology for game-changing ESA programs. Most notably, every spacecraft used for ESA's Proba missions (Proba-1, Proba-2, Proba-V, and Proba-3) have been developed and integrated at Redwire's Belgium facility. Leveraging its legacy of innovation and excellence, Redwire continues to manufacture spacecraft for important ESA programs, including Skimsat, a technology demonstrator for a small satellite platform designed to operate in very low Earth orbit.

Disclaimers:

The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency or the European Union.

This document was produced with the financial assistance of the European Union. The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Union.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire's approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708211739/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tere Riley

Tere.Riley@redwirespace.com



Marta Lebron

Marta.Lebron@redwirespace.eu

+32 3 250 14 50



OR



Investors:

investorrelations@redwirespace.com

+1 904-425-1431