Scottish sports tech startup Theo Health has raised £1.2 million and teamed up with Xander Schauffele two-time major winner, Olympic gold medalist, and the world's number three ranked golf player as the company continues the development of a smart clothing platform designed to empower elite athletes and their strength and conditioning coaches with lab-grade data in real time.

Schauffele joins Theo Health as both an investor and one of the founding 'Alpha Athletes' in Theo's elite testing programme that aims to support athletes around injury prevention and recovery. Theo's CEO and founder Jodie Sinclair had been scouted for a US soccer scholarship before rupturing her ACL the week before starting university, an injury that sidelined her for three years and ended her competitive sporting career.

Jodie Sinclair said: "There was no feedback during my recovery I had no way of knowing if I was doing the right thing, or making it worse. Theo is the system I wish I had when I was injured, one that makes recovery measurable, progress visible, and elite performance possible again."

CEO Sinclair added: "After a couple of years in stealth mode where we deliberately stayed under the radar, focusing on IP protection, product development, and building a world-class team, it's great to now be back in the spotlight."

Theo's first product the 'Theo Alpha Shorts' embed inertial measurement units (IMUs) within high-performance compression wear to track every rep in real time: from depth and tempo to balance, symmetry, and knee alignment. Each garment connects seamlessly to Theo's modular 'brain' a compact, removable unit that delivers elite-level insights, all from simply putting on a pair of shorts. Fusing advanced biomechanics with wearable tech, it turns every rep into actionable feedback with post-session reports to match. "The goal is simple", says Sinclair, "fewer injuries, smarter training, and lasting recovery".

After previewing Theo's system, David Sundberg, personal trainer to Xander Schauffele, said: "It all makes sense I didn't expect it to be this easy to understand. These components help with form, others with strength, and others with speed. It's simple for the athlete, but there's so much information underneath."

Theo is also tackling the gender data gap in sports. Female athletes are up to eight times more likely to suffer ACL injuries, yet less than 5% of injury studies focus on women. "Theo is the first smart-clothing system truly built with female physiology in mind without compromising on performance," says CEO Sinclair.

Dr. Cordelia Carter, Theo's medical advisor and an Ivy League-trained orthopaedic sports surgeon, said: "I have treated many young athletes whose careers have been irrevocably changed or ended by injuries like an ACL tear. Offering a tool that empowers athletes to make data-based decisions regarding their training, performance, and injury prevention strategies is a true game changer. This is Theo's mission."

The company is on the countdown to its Alpha launch an intensive testing phase with a hand-selected group of world-class athletes and their coaches and preparing for Beta pilots with one of the world's top European football clubs. After testing with elite athletes and teams, a mass market launch is expected by the summer of 2027.

CEO Jodie Sinclair added: "The Alpha Shorts are just the beginning we're building a product line designed to deliver full-body analysis, support athlete longevity, and unlock applications far beyond sport."

