Hippocratic AI becomes the first healthcare AI enterprise delivering clinical digital agents to collaborate with leading global professional services organization KPMG, to reimagine patient care through holistic organizational transformations.

Today KPMG International announces its innovative and timely work with healthcare technology company Hippocratic AI, global leader in developing safety-first generative AI healthcare agents that work alongside healthcare workers, performing non-diagnostic clinical tasks for patients.

The international healthcare sector is experiencing a significant workforce shortage, with projections indicating a shortfall of approximately 10 million health workers by 2030. To help address this and relieve backlogs in healthcare systems worldwide, Hippocratic AI's generative AI agents safely conduct non-diagnostic patient-facing clinical tasks, marking a major milestone in addressing the global workforce shortage. KPMG global healthcare professionals are collaborating with Hippocratic AI to reimagine care delivery to support today's constrained healthcare workforce and create more efficient operational processes, ultimately alleviating overload on the workforce and improving patient outcomes. More specifically, KPMG is conducting broad process analyses to identify high-pressure points and upskill workforces to help best augment the workforce with AI and strategically plan for the highest-impact deployment of AI across the entire care continuum.

Hippocratic's generative AI agents can free up provider time to focus on their patients using conversational agents designed to interact with humans in a natural, intuitive way as the agents comprehend, process, and respond to human conversation in a contextually relevant and human-like manner. Hippocratic AI's work represents a paradigm shift in how care is administered, signifying a move toward more abundant healthcare. Powered by its patented Polaris Constellation architecture, which features specialized large language support models, the generative AI healthcare agents can deliver a range of healthcare workflows from patient intake to care management follow-up calls. KPMG firms support by conducting broad process analyses to identify high-pressure points and upskill workforces to ensure human-AI alignment. This exercise enables KPMG firms to strategically plan the deployment of AI across the entire care continuum, effectively managing potential disruptions to achieve maximal value in productivity and patient outcomes.

"Hippocratic AI's collaboration with KPMG is deeply aligned in purpose and vision. Their holistic approach to digital and clinical transformation focuses on improving patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare efficiency. We appreciate their commitment to driving meaningful impact across the entire care journey with generative AI, while preserving the human touch of clinicians and the integrity of healthcare operations," said Munjal Shah, Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI.

"As societies age, we are facing a critical healthcare workforce shortage that endangers the continuity of care. Hippocratic AI's generative AI healthcare agents can address such risks, however, to unlock their full value, a coherent and robust approach is needed to transform operational processes and upskill and empower clinical staff so the human workforce and their AI agent colleagues can operate in concert," said Dr. Anna van Poucke, KPMG Global Healthcare Leader.

"We have always thought that Hippocratic AI could benefit all sectors of healthcare worldwide and the tremendous success of the launch of our Gen AI agents among North American healthcare providers, clinicians, and patients, as well as our recent announcements in the UAE, Japan, and UK are strong indicators that we are on that path," said Munjal Shah, Founder, and CEO of Hippocratic AI.

The joint effort between KPMG and Hippocratic AI is relatively new, and while KPMG firms are no strangers to AI-based solutions within healthcare, they have recently supported the creation of a broad "digital oncology" solution. The digital service provided clinical information and contextual recommendations resulting in a 50% increase in patient satisfaction, 27% decrease in staff workloads and a 78% increase in staff satisfaction. To date, Hippocratic AI has completed more than 2.49 million patient calls, earning an average satisfaction rating of 8.95 out of 10. The Gen AI agents augment healthcare professionals by taking on non-diagnostic patient-facing communication, operating 24/7 with the capacity to scale.

