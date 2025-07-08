Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Scott Hill
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 31p each
GB00BPCT7534
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
49 Ordinary shares
£3.455
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-07-04
12:30 BST
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON