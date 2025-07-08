Anzeige
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Scott Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 31p each

GB00BPCT7534

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

Matching Shares

£3.455

43

6

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

49 Ordinary shares

£3.455

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-04

12:30 BST

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON


© 2025 PR Newswire
