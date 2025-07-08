MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Mello Investment Trusts Presentation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
8 July 2025
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Mello Investment Trusts Presentation
MIGO Opportunities Trust is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending Mello and Funds on Tuesday, 15th July 2025 starting at 1:00pm, taking place via Zoom Webinar. Charlotte Cuthbertson, Fund Manager and Tom Treanor, Fund Manager will be presenting to webinar participants at 1:30pm and taking questions.
If you would like to attend, you can register here:
https://clicktime.symantec.com/15w29iy9AsL6Nj4g3urzm?h=EGbAzrA7fr2xDHhzE6KM35G2QG0daCBPFXsSdCApbAI=&u=https://www.tickettailor.com/events/melloeventslimited/1625596 for a free ticket.
The recording will be sent out to all registrants within 48 hours of the event.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Helen Mattia
Head of Investment Trust Sales
Tel: +44 (0)20 7659 4800
Email: info@assetvalueinvestors.com
ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3170 8732