MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Mello Investment Trusts Presentation

8 July 2025

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Mello Investment Trusts Presentation

MIGO Opportunities Trust is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending Mello and Funds on Tuesday, 15th July 2025 starting at 1:00pm, taking place via Zoom Webinar. Charlotte Cuthbertson, Fund Manager and Tom Treanor, Fund Manager will be presenting to webinar participants at 1:30pm and taking questions.

If you would like to attend, you can register here:

https://clicktime.symantec.com/15w29iy9AsL6Nj4g3urzm?h=EGbAzrA7fr2xDHhzE6KM35G2QG0daCBPFXsSdCApbAI=&u=https://www.tickettailor.com/events/melloeventslimited/1625596 for a free ticket.

The recording will be sent out to all registrants within 48 hours of the event.

Helen Mattia Head of Investment Trust Sales Tel: +44 (0)20 7659 4800 Email: info@assetvalueinvestors.com

