PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): BRI Secures Global Recognition as Indonesia's Top Financial Institution in Fortune Southeast Asia 500

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, (IDX: BBRI), has attained another milestone in its international standing, earning top honors in the 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list. BRI ranks as the highest-performing financial institutions from Indonesia and claims the 4th position within Southeast Asia financial sector.

BRI is placed 14th among Southeast Asia's 500 largest corporations by revenue. This achievement positions BRI alongside top-tier corporations in the region, even surpassing well-known names such as SEA and Singapore Airlines from Singapore, Charoen Pokphand Foods from Thailand, and Maybank from Malaysia.

This accomplishment is a result of BRI's strong financial performance over the past year. According to Fortune's official publication, BRI recorded USD 17.68 billion in consolidated revenue for the fiscal year, marking an 18.6% year-on-year growth by the end of 2024.

The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 2025 is the second edition of this annual ranking, which highlights the performance of the largest companies in Southeast Asia based on revenue ending on or before 31 December 2024. All data used has been rigorously verified with the support of global research institutions such as LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Bloomberg, and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This second edition also emphasizes Southeast Asia's growing strategic role in global supply chain shifts and the rapid growth of industries such as mining, electric vehicles (EVs), and artificial intelligence (AI).

BRI President Director Hery Gunardi stated that this achievement is a clear testament to BRI's continued commitment to maintaining solid performance fundamentals amid global economic challenges and dynamics. According to him, this recognition further motivates the company to strengthen BRI's presence both nationally and globally.

"BRI's transformation into a universal banking institution is the answer. BRI aims not only to be the best bank for the MSME segment but also to serve the full spectrum of customer needs, from individuals to large corporations, across all levels of society," he added.

Hery Gunardi also expressed his appreciation to all Insan BRILiaN (BRI employees) and loyal BRI customers. "I am extremely proud, and we dedicate this achievement to all Insan BRILiaN for their outstanding contributions, and to our loyal customers for their unwavering trust in us," he concluded.

