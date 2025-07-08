Alkaline Water Company Inc: The Alkaline Water Company Executes Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Expansion Into Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, a leader in the premium bottled alkaline water industry, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a regional wholesale distributor and logistics platform located in the central United States.

The contemplated acquisition, subject to customary due diligence and negotiation of definitive agreements, is expected to be completed for an undisclosed amount of common stock. The Company anticipates executing a definitive agreement before the end of July 2025.

"This is an exciting and strategic opportunity for Alkaline88®," stated Ricky Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "The target business has operated successfully for decades and serves a highly diverse retail customer base across multiple states. By integrating this distribution and warehouse infrastructure into our growing platform, we expect to accelerate our vertical integration strategy, mitigate supply chain risk, and open new sales channels previously unavailable to us in the Central U.S."

Unlocking Regional Reach and Vertical Capabilities

The target business currently supports a wide array of retail outlets, including convenience stores, specialty grocers, liquor markets, smoke shops, and gift boutiques. With a proven distribution model, extensive product catalog, and direct-store-delivery routes throughout the Colorado Front Range and beyond, the business provides a valuable backbone for expanding Alkaline88®'s distribution reach in underserved markets.

In addition to its impressive historical footprint and relationships, the platform generated over $17 million in sales in 2024, with strong contributions across beverage, snack, and tobacco-related categories. Its wholesale expertise complements Alkaline88's premium product offerings and aligns with the Company's long-term strategy of consolidating upstream and downstream supply chain capabilities.

"This potential transaction represents a cornerstone opportunity," added Wright. "It positions us not only to distribute our own premium hydration products more efficiently, but also to serve as a logistics partner to other brands across multiple verticals. This is a critical move to improve operational flexibility, scale nationally, and pursue margin-enhancing opportunities."

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER), is a leader in the premium beverage industry, committed to providing superior, clean, and pure hydration solutions to consumers nationwide. The company's flagship Alkaline88® brand has built strong recognition and consumer loyalty due to its simple, clean ingredient profile. Alkaline88® is crafted using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, trace minerals, and electrolytes, achieving a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH, free of chemicals and additives. Under the leadership of returning co-founder Ricky Wright as CEO, the company is implementing disciplined strategies to drive operational improvements, market expansion, and sustainable profitable growth. The company is currently working toward achieving full SEC reporting compliance with the engagement of a PCAOB-registered auditor.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Website: www.thealkalinewaterco.com

