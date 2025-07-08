Cards remain king as 45-60 age group values trust over trends

Generation X continues to favour traditional payment methods over newer digital alternatives, with security and reliability ranking as top priorities, finds research by the omnichannel global payment platform PXP. While comfortable with digital transactions, Gen X those born between 1965 and 1980 remain cautious adopters of new payment technology, sticking with tried-and-tested methods.

The findings, based on a survey of over 4,000 consumers across the UK and US, reveal a generation that values substance over style when it comes to financial technology. The research examined how different age groups, including Gen X, Millennials and Baby Boomers, approach payments, highlighting key differences in their payment preferences, priorities and expectations.

Security is a top priority for Gen X, and they continue to favour debit and credit cards for both everyday spending and big-ticket purchases. Almost half (49%) of Gen X use debit cards as their primary payment method, valuing the control and familiarity they provide. Credit cards remain popular for larger purchases, such as travel bookings, where 33% prefer them for ticket purchases, often to take advantage of rewards and fraud protection.

While cash is still in use, particularly in social settings, with 22% preferring it when dining out, mobile wallets remain far from mainstream for this group. Just 5% use them for travel bookings, and 6% for in-store shopping, showing that while Gen X appreciates convenience, they are reluctant to switch from payment methods they trust.

Other insights on Gen X from the PXP study reveal:

51% of Gen X rank security as their top payment priority.

40% cite fraud risk as their biggest frustration with digital payments.

44% believe debit and credit cards provide the most secure online experience.

36% say hidden fees are a major frustration, preferring transparency at checkout.

25% value the ability to split payments across multiple methods.

31% say loyalty programmes with exclusive discounts influence their shopping decisions.

28% are drawn to payment methods that offer rewards or cashback.

"Gen X approaches payments with a practical mindset they want methods they can trust, clear payment terms and rewards that offer real value," said Kamran Hedjri, Group CEO for PXP. "They aren't driven by hype, and businesses that want their loyalty need to prioritise security, transparency, and payment options that fit into their everyday routines."

Businesses looking to attract Gen X shoppers need to offer payment options that feel familiar while delivering security, transparency and real benefits. PXP Unity, PXP's newly launched cloud-native, scalable and integrated platform, is designed to do exactly that giving merchants greater control over transaction data, smart routing capabilities and access to a growing catalogue of services, all through a single integration.

"Gen X expects payment options that are secure, simple, and rewarding," continued Hedjri. "They're not chasing trends, but will embrace innovation when it adds real value. With PXP Unity, businesses can offer the trusted payment experiences Gen X relies on while introducing new solutions that enhance security, rewards and convenience."

Read the complete report Gen X and the Future of Payments and discover detailed strategies for enhancing your payment ecosystem based on your specific industry.

