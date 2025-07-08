G Mining Ventures Corp: G Mining Ventures Achieves Nameplate Capacity at Tocantinzinho; Q2 2025 Production Results Released

BROSSARD, QC, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that its Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") in the State of Pará, Brazil reached a major operational milestone, with the processing plant operating at an average of 12,890 tonnes per day ("tpd") over 30 consecutive days. The Corporation also reports gold ("Au") production for the second quarter of 2025 of 42,587 ounces ("oz").

Second Quarter 2025 Production Highlights

No lost time or recordable incidents in Q2 2025

Q2-2025 gold production of 42,587 ounces, a 20% increase over Q1 2025

Gold recovery improved to 90.3% (from 87.7% in Q1 2025)

Average mining rate of ~47,900 tpd, an 18% increase from Q1 2025

Average plant throughput of 11,100 tpd or 86% of nameplate April: 8,600 tpd (67% of nameplate) May and June: 12,300 tpd (96% of nameplate)



"The team at TZ has delivered an impressive Q2 following the SAG mill liner challenges earlier this year, leading to a successful ramp up to nameplate throughput," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Since implementing the new liner, the mill has operated with excellent stability, higher throughput, and robust gold recoveries. These results demonstrate our technical capabilities and disciplined execution, keeping us firmly on track to achieve our 2025 production targets."

Tocantinzinho Key Production Highlights:

TZ Production Q1 2025 Q2 2025 YTD 2025 Mining Activities Ore Tonnes Mined kt 1,512 1,649 3,161 Waste Tonnes Mined kt 2,195 2,707 4,902 Total Tonnes Mined kt 3,707 4,356 8,063 Strip Ratio Waste/Ore 1.45 1.64 1.55 Average Mining Rate tpd 41,186 47,873 44,548 Processing Activities Total Tonnes Processed kt 904 1,011 1,915 Average Plant Throughput tpd 10,046 11,107 10,579 Average Gold Recovery % 87.7 % 90.3 % 89.1 % Average Gold Grade Processed g/t Au 1.40 1.45 1.43 Gold Produced oz 35,578 42,587 78,165

Tocantinzinho Processing Update

During the ramp-up phase of the TZ mine, GMIN identified premature wear of the poly-met liners in the Semi-Autogenous Grinding ("SAG") mill, which resulted in frequent unscheduled downtime for liner replacements. While the mill performed as designed when running, these repeated shutdowns lowered the plant availability, resulting in less tonnage processed. To resolve the issue, the Corporation completed a permanent replacement of the rubber liners with a steel system in April, effectively eliminating the need for unplanned stoppages with normal wear expected going forward.

Since the installation of the steel liners in April, the mill has performed to expectations, achieving an average throughput of 96% of nameplate for the months of May and June, with an exceptional 103% of nameplate for the month of May. This performance demonstrates the robustness of the permanent solution and highlights the stability of the TZ processing circuit.

Operating Period April Poly-met Liner May & June Steel Liner Q2 2025 Processing Activities Total Tonnes Processed kt 259 752 1,011 Days in Period days 30 61 91 Average Plant Throughput tpd 8,633 12,324 11,107 Percent of Nameplate % 67 % 96 % 86 %

The expert control systems installed on the SAG mill and flotation circuit have contributed to increased plant throughput, enhanced stability and improved gold recoveries.

Tocantinzinho Mining Update

The mine delivered strong operational performance in Q2, achieving an average mining rate of 47,900 tpd - an 18% increase over Q1, which had been adversely impacted by above-average rainfall relative to historical data. During the quarter, additional mine fleet equipment was delivered to Brazil, with assembly and commissioning scheduled for Q3. This deployment is expected to further elevate mining production in the second half of the year. The newly acquired equipment will be classified as sustaining capital and will be reflected in the Q2 AISC cost metrics accordingly.

Strong Operational Performance Underway

2025 production guidance for the TZ mine is forecast to be between 175,000 to 200,000 gold ounces, with a 44% of the production targeted for H1 and 56% in H2.

Second-quarter gold production totaled 42,587 ounces, representing 23% of the midpoint of annual guidance, slightly above the planned 22%.

First-half 2025 gold production totaled 78,165 ounces, representing 42% of the midpoint of annual guidance, slightly below the planned 44%.

2025 Outlook Reaffirmed

Following the successful resolution of the SAG mill issue, GMIN reiterates its previously issued 2025 production guidance for the TZ mine of 175,000 to 200,000 oz. Commentary on cost guidance will be provided with the upcoming Q2 results.

2025 Catalysts

Over 2025, the Corporation will focus on the following activities:

Final environmental permit for Oko West (early Q3 2025)

Oko West financing and construction decision (H2-2025)

Greenfield and brownfield exploration (TZ, Oko West and Gurupi) (2025)

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast

GMIN will release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after market close. GMIN's senior management will host a conference call the following day, at 9:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the Corporation's financial and operating results, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Participants may join the conference call using the following call-in details:

Conference ID: 2442486

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-646-307-1963

Participants can also access a live webcast of the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vnz2p26e or via the GMIN website at: https://gmin.gold/investors/presentations-and-events/

A replay of this conference call will be available via the webcast for 12 months. Replay details will be provided on the GMIN website 24 hours after the call at:

https://gmin.gold/investors/presentations-and-events/

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the replacement of the SAG mill liners effectively eliminating unplanned stoppages; (ii) the additional mine fleet equipment expected to further elevate mining productivity in the second half of the year; (iii) the 2025 production guidance for the TZ mine; (iv) the quoted comments of GMIN's President & Chief Executive Officer; (v) the above-listed 2025 catalysts; and (vi) more generally, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to (i) the improved gold recoveries at TZ, (ii) a stable plant throughput at TZ, (iii) the price of gold, and (iv) currency exchange rates; and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp."

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the average mining rate, mill throughput and gold recoveries will continue to improve or at least be maintained at same levels, or (ii) the 2025 production guidance for TZ will be achieved, or (iii) the 2025 catalysts will materialize as expected by management, or (iv) TZ and Oko West will grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp