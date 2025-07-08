Innova completes sale of Wrexham Solar Park to Atrato Onsite Energy

LONDON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innova and Atrato Onsite Energy have today announced successfully reaching financial close on Wrexham Solar Park, a fully consented 15MWp solar development. Atrato has acquired the ready-to-build development site from Innova, appointed Sunnerg Ltd as its EPC contractor, and OCU Hornbill Ltd as the Independent Connections Provider.

Construction is to commence immediately, and energisation is expected in the first half of 2026. Energy generated on the site will be purchased, via a private wire connection, by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water ("DCWW") under a 40-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA'), which is amongst the longest private wire PPAs in the UK.

The solar site will energise DCWW's Five Fords sewage treatment works. As part of the arrangement and associated works, DCWW is also upgrading its internal grid infrastructure at Five Fords, which will improve the reliability and robustness of the power supply.

Christian Miller, Investment Director at Innova, said:

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the divestment of Wrexham Solar Park to Atrato Onsite Energy, contributing towards our shared ambitions of Net Zero. We look forward to working together in future on similar projects that leverage our expertise to provide energy solutions to meet customer demand. I would also like to thank DCWW for their support throughout the development and sales process as PPA off-taker."

Gurpreet Gujral, CEO of Atrato Onsite Energy, commented:

"I'm thrilled to announce our first renewable energy project in Wales, where we are seeing significant demand for our solar solutions. This unique PPA means that DCWW has secured clean energy at a low cost for the next 40 years. We are pleased to welcome another major water utility into our portfolio. Solar can play an important role for water companies given their energy. This project energises a crucial waste-water treatment facility that serves 100,000 people in and around the Wrexham area. Once commissioned, this will be our eighth solar project (with a total capacity of 30MW) connected directly into a water utility facility in the UK. We would like to thank the teams at Innova, DCWW, Sunnerg and OCU for their support on this transaction."

About Innova:

Innova is a forward-thinking renewable energy business with offices in London and Cheltenham with over a decade of experience in the UK renewable energy sector. Innova's long-term mission is to develop, build and operate a range of utility scale, innovative and environmentally sustainable energy solutions using multiple technologies.

Innova is one of the largest developers of renewable energy and data centres in the UK, with over 50 DNO and Transmission connected sites under development or in operation across England and Wales, with a combined solar and storage capacity exceeding 8GW and over 7GW of Data Centres.

Innova offers an integrated approach to renewable energy development and operations, with capabilities spanning the full life cycle of a project. This includes planning, grid connections, project rights development, financing, construction, asset management, power purchase agreements, and long-term operations.

For more information about Innova's mission, projects and services, please visit www.innova.co.uk.

About Atrato:

Atrato Onsite Energy is a leading independent power producer, launched in November 2021 and is one of the largest commercial and industrial solar companies in the UK with a portfolio of over 265MW. Its strategy is to develop and invest in renewable energy infrastructure, delivering clean energy to its customers.

Atrato Onsite Energy is owned by leading infrastructure investors, Brookfield Renewables and Real Assets Investment Management.

For more information about Atrato Onsite Energy's offering, please visit www.roofenergy.uk

Contact: chris.fearon@roofenergy.uk

