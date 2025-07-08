Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announces changes to its executive team.

John Cotterell, CEO, has assumed additional operational responsibilities for the sales and go-to-market strategy, reflecting a strategic move towards a more centralised leadership model. This follows the retirement of Julian Bull, Endava's Chief Operating Officer

As part of this broader leadership evolution, Alastair Lukies CBE has joined Endava as Chief Engagement Officer,with a specific focus on further deepening stakeholder engagement, externally and internally. Alastair is also responsible for chairing Endava's recently announced Global Advisory Board as the business focuses on AI driven growth. The Global Advisory Board's members bring a plethora of experience across industries and regions, reflecting the breadth of the technology industry today.

Returning to a senior leadership role, Rob Machin has been appointed Chief People and Locations Officer. Rob, a former COO of the company, will focus on building on our strong engineering culture to continue to deliver significant value to our clients in both complex programmes of core systems modernisation and by utilising productivity gains from use of AI technologies. Rob succeeds David Churchill, Chief People Officer, who has stepped down from the role and will leave the company.

John Cotterell commented: "These changes mark an exciting new chapter for Endava. I am delighted to welcome Alastair Lukies as our Chief Engagement Officer-we expect his leadership and vision will be instrumental as we deepen our relationships with stakeholders and accelerate our AI-led growth through the Global Advisory Board. I'm also very pleased to see Rob Machin return to the executive team in a role that reflects our ongoing commitment to our people and our engineering excellence. At the same time, I want to thank Julian Bull and David Churchill for their contributions over the years. As we move forward, I'm energised by the strength of our leadership and the opportunities ahead."

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

We are a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling our customers to drive real impact and meaningful change. By combining world-class engineering, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that fuel transformation and empower businesses to succeed in the AI-driven digital shift. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of March 31, 2025, 11,365 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

Forward-Looking Statements

