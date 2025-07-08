Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 13:48 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: BizClik Releases July 2025 Editions Across 8 Industry Magazines Covering AI, FinTech, Telco, and More

New editions feature strategic insights and interviews with global leaders from AWS, Nokia, Siemens, Snowflake, and more

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, one of the UK's fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, has published the July 2025 editions of its eight leading industry publications: AI Magazine, Data Centre Magazine, FinTech Magazine, Telco Magazine, Procurement Magazine, Supply Chain Digital, Technology Magazine, and Sustainability Magazine.

BizClik Releases July 2025 Editions

Each issue features exclusive interviews, strategic insights, and expert commentary from global business leaders and innovators.

Highlights from the July 2025 Editions

AI Magazine

Features insights from Rimini Street, Digital Edge, and Castrol. Topics include the Top 10 AI Companies, data centre innovation, agentic transformation, and a feature interview with Nokia's VP & CTO for Europe on AI's evolving role.

Data Centre Magazine

Contributions from Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric, Legrand North America, DC Blox, and Rockwell Automation. Coverage includes immersion cooling, data centre resilience, ocean-cooled AI, and sustainability trends across MEA.

FinTech Magazine

Includes thought leadership from Snowflake, RegTech, and Marqeta. Key topics: cybersecurity and financial fraud, the evolution of crypto exchanges, predictive analytics, and real-time payments.

Telco Magazine

Explores AI's impact on telco, innovation in customer experience, and virtualisation strategies. Features from Nokia, Sunrise, and Telstra provide insight into cloud-native networks and infrastructure transformation.

Procurement Magazine

Highlights input from Best Buy, ZIP, Verizon, and Creatives Group SPA. Topics include AI-powered sourcing, ESG in big tech, digital S2P platforms, and supplier strategies.

Supply Chain Digital

Features insights from Schneider Electric, Best Buy, and McLaren, plus executive interviews from Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago. Coverage includes AI forecasting, digital platforms, and logistics tech.

Technology Magazine

Explores cloud computing, AI applications in sport, the rise of top technology unicorns, the role of tech in space exploration, and emerging digital trends across key industries. Features insights from the Miami Marlins, the Space Centre, and AWS.

Sustainability Magazine

Includes contributions from Johnson Controls, Siemens, and Kearney. Features focus on sustainable infrastructure, green data centres, and interviews from Sustainability LIVE Chicago with executives from PwC, Capgemini, and Kyndryl.

Strategic Insights for Business Leaders

BizClik's July editions offer valuable content for senior executives seeking to stay informed, benchmark strategy, and navigate innovation across key business sectors.

Whether your focus is AI, telco, sustainability, procurement, financial services, logistics, or enterprise technology, these magazines deliver practical insights and global perspectives.

Read the July Editions:

  • AI Magazine
  • Data Centre Magazine
  • FinTech Magazine
  • Telco Magazine
  • Procurement Magazine
  • Supply Chain Digital
  • Technology Magazine
  • Sustainability Magazine

About BizClik
BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Media Contacts
Alice Page
Commercial Promotions & Communications Director, BizClik
alice.page@bizclikmedia.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726600/BizClik_July_Editions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-releases-july-2025-editions-across-8-industry-magazines-covering-ai-fintech-telco-and-more-302500079.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.