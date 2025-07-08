BizClik Media: BizClik Releases July 2025 Editions Across 8 Industry Magazines Covering AI, FinTech, Telco, and More

New editions feature strategic insights and interviews with global leaders from AWS, Nokia, Siemens, Snowflake, and more

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, one of the UK's fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, has published the July 2025 editions of its eight leading industry publications: AI Magazine, Data Centre Magazine, FinTech Magazine, Telco Magazine, Procurement Magazine, Supply Chain Digital, Technology Magazine, and Sustainability Magazine.

Each issue features exclusive interviews, strategic insights, and expert commentary from global business leaders and innovators.

Highlights from the July 2025 Editions

AI Magazine

Features insights from Rimini Street, Digital Edge, and Castrol. Topics include the Top 10 AI Companies, data centre innovation, agentic transformation, and a feature interview with Nokia's VP & CTO for Europe on AI's evolving role.

Data Centre Magazine

Contributions from Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric, Legrand North America, DC Blox, and Rockwell Automation. Coverage includes immersion cooling, data centre resilience, ocean-cooled AI, and sustainability trends across MEA.

FinTech Magazine

Includes thought leadership from Snowflake, RegTech, and Marqeta. Key topics: cybersecurity and financial fraud, the evolution of crypto exchanges, predictive analytics, and real-time payments.

Telco Magazine

Explores AI's impact on telco, innovation in customer experience, and virtualisation strategies. Features from Nokia, Sunrise, and Telstra provide insight into cloud-native networks and infrastructure transformation.

Procurement Magazine

Highlights input from Best Buy, ZIP, Verizon, and Creatives Group SPA. Topics include AI-powered sourcing, ESG in big tech, digital S2P platforms, and supplier strategies.

Supply Chain Digital

Features insights from Schneider Electric, Best Buy, and McLaren, plus executive interviews from Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago. Coverage includes AI forecasting, digital platforms, and logistics tech.

Technology Magazine

Explores cloud computing, AI applications in sport, the rise of top technology unicorns, the role of tech in space exploration, and emerging digital trends across key industries. Features insights from the Miami Marlins, the Space Centre, and AWS.

Sustainability Magazine

Includes contributions from Johnson Controls, Siemens, and Kearney. Features focus on sustainable infrastructure, green data centres, and interviews from Sustainability LIVE Chicago with executives from PwC, Capgemini, and Kyndryl.

Strategic Insights for Business Leaders

BizClik's July editions offer valuable content for senior executives seeking to stay informed, benchmark strategy, and navigate innovation across key business sectors.

Whether your focus is AI, telco, sustainability, procurement, financial services, logistics, or enterprise technology, these magazines deliver practical insights and global perspectives.

