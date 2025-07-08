American Rebel Holdings, Inc.: CEO Spotlight: American Rebel's Andy Ross on Turning Patriotism into a Breakout Product

An Executive Q&A with American Rebel CEO Andy Ross, presented by Hawk Point Media

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / As consumer habits shift and cultural identity becomes a driving force in brand loyalty, one company is proving that values sell. And they sell fast. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) launched its flagship beverage, Rebel Light Beer, less than a year ago and is already racing up the ranks in retail distribution, digital sales, and cultural relevance.

Positioned as "America's Patriotic Brand," the company has successfully fused lifestyle branding, motorsports marketing, and e-commerce momentum into a product that's gaining national traction from both beer drinkers and brand believers. With retail presence in Total Wine & More, Minuteman Food Marts, major entertainment venues across the Southeast, and a digital footprint now shipping to over 40 states, American Rebel is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about emerging beer brands in the country.

Rebel Light beer is no ordinary entry into a crowded market. It was launched with intention and momentum, backed by a loyal fan base and a clear identity: patriotic, all-American, and fiercely independent. Plastered right on the can is a slogan that says it all: "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." We sat down with American Rebel CEO Andy Ross to talk about the explosive rise of Rebel Light, what fueled its July 4th surge, and what comes next.

HPM: Andy, Rebel Light has gone from launch to national attention seemingly overnight. What's fueling this momentum?

AR: It's the people, man. That's where it starts and ends. We didn't create Rebel Light in a boardroom. This beer was born in the heart of America-at racetracks, hunting camps, backyard barbecues, and concerts. What we tapped into wasn't just a product opportunity-it was a cultural pulse. People are craving something that feels like it speaks for them. And Rebel Light's doing that loud and clear.

We intentionally took a big swing combining all-natural brewing, a bold patriotic message, and a lifestyle built around faith, freedom, and family. Turns out, that's not niche-that's mainstream America. And the numbers prove it. We've gone from concept to multi-state retail presence in under a year, landed some of the biggest distributors in the country, and shipped beer to over 40 states. That doesn't happen unless you've hit a nerve-and we hit it in the best way.

HPM: You've said this isn't just about beer-it's about a movement. What does that mean to you?

AR: It means we're not just selling liquid in a can-we're offering people a way to raise their glass to something they believe in. In a world full of generic brands trying to play both sides, we planted a flag. We said, "Here we are. This is who we are. And we're proud of it."

And people didn't just notice-they rallied. They're wearing the shirts, showing up to the events, tagging us online with their cans raised high. They're not just customers-they're part of the family now. That's brand loyalty that can't be faked or bought. It's real. And it's why I think American Rebel is one of the most undervalued consumer lifestyle stocks out there. We're not building a beer company-we're building America's next household name.

HPM: That's apparent. According to your recent company release, Rebel Light's digital sales just skyrocketed. What happened?

AR: It was a mix of timing, tech, and truth. We always knew we had a great product and a message that resonated. But we later recognized the need to smooth out the path between discovery and delivery. So we brought in e-comm experts, rebuilt our checkout flow, introduced flat-rate shipping, and then, for July 4th, rolled out a free shipping promo. And boom.

Our website traffic jumped 4500%. Orders up 1000%. Bulk orders-48-packs-skyrocketed. And best of all? Repeat purchases climbed 72%. That tells you we're not just drawing attention-we're earning loyalty. Now we're using that data to refine targeting, retarget lapsed customers, and convert brand fans into brand evangelists.

For investors, that's a big deal. We're not just a consumer products group company- we're becoming a performance marketing machine with real-time feedback loops driving demand. That kind of leverage matters.

HPM: What's the retail strategy going forward? You've landed some key store partnerships.

AR: We're doubling down on regional dominance and channel diversity. We just locked in 62 Minuteman Food Marts across the Carolinas, a huge beer market with a deeply patriotic customer base. We're in Total Wine & More, which gives us a premium footprint in key states. And we're building relationships with independents and national chains at the same time.

The bigger goal is coverage and conversion. That means driving awareness through events and media, then giving customers easy local access to the product. The FOX campaign rolling out this summer is going to pour gas on that fire. And with our manufacturing partners like City Brewing and AlcSource, we can scale fast without sacrificing quality.

That's what big brands are built on-capacity plus culture. We've got both.

HPM: Nashville seems to be a big part of the Rebel Light story. Why there?

AR: Because Nashville is American Rebel. It's where my music career started. It's where we launched the brand with a packed house at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk. It's where tourists from around the country pour into every weekend, looking for a taste of what this country is all about. And now they're getting it in a can.

Rebel Light is being poured in every bar on Broadway-from Tootsies to Redneck Riviera to Whiskey Bent. It's not just product placement, it's cultural integration. And the feedback is real. Tourists ask where they can buy it back home. Bartenders say it outsells the other lights. And that Nashville momentum is rippling out into national distribution. For us, Nashville is the ignition switch that turned this race car of a business on, and the pace car has left the track.

HPM: Speaking of racing, how has motorsports played into Rebel Light's growth?

AR: Motorsports is the ignition switch that put our brand into overdrive. These fans aren't casual-they're loyal. And they're ours. We've sponsored NHRA events, plastered Rebel Light all over the Tony Stewart Racing cars, and performed live at national races. That's not just sponsorship-that's embedding the brand into people's weekends, memories, and Instagram feeds.

At the Charlotte Motor Speedway, we were the #1 selling beer. Let that sink in. In a venue full of the biggest names in beer, fans chose Rebel Light. And when you combine that kind of demand with national distributors in attendance, it opens doors fast. Racing has put our brand in front of millions, and our team is turning that visibility into shelf space.

HPM: With this kind of growth, where do you see American Rebel headed in the next 12 months?

AR: I see a much bigger brand. I can support that projection knowing we laid the right kind of foundation, proven the demand, and secured the partnerships to drive our shelf presence. Now it's about expansion- geographically, vertically, and emotionally.

Geographically, we want to be in every state. Vertically, we're already expanding into merchandise, digital media, and new product lines. And emotionally, we're anchoring ourselves as the lifestyle brand for patriotic Americans. Think beer, grills, coolers, tailgate gear, tools-you name it. If it's red, white, and built to last, it should say American Rebel on it.

Let me say something to investors, too. Because you don't need to drink alcohol to be part of the American Rebel family. In the consumer space right now, we're one of the few small caps with a real brand narrative, real growth, and real cultural relevance. This isn't a trend. This is a generational brand in the making. So yeah-I'd say keep your eye on AREB. We're building something big, and the American people are building it with us.

HPM: Final thoughts? What do you want people-investors, consumers, or even skeptics-to take away from the Rebel Light story?

AR: Look, it's simple: This brand was built in the trenches, not the lab. From music stages to race tracks to the backroads of America, we've built something that reflects the soul of this country. People are tired of being sold to by companies that don't share their values. Rebel Light is different. It's honest. It's proud. It's real.

And for the investors out there-this isn't just a beer play. It's not just lifestyle. It's a convergence of culture, commerce, and community. It's rare. And it's working. Every case sold, every bar that signs on, every new state we enter-that's momentum. That's market validation. As for the skeptics, keep it coming. We still love you and more importantly, you make us work even harder.

We're not chasing the American dream. We're canning it. And I can promise you this: We're only just beginning.

