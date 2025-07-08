TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares - Correction

08 July 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Correction of Issue of Shares

This is a correction to the Issue of Shares that was announced at 17.23 on 07 July 2025. Please disregard that announcement and see the corrected Issue of Shares below. Please note that the amount of shares issued remains unchanged.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LSE: SMIF) the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 1,000,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued at a price of 86.87 pence per share (the "New Shares"), raising £868,700.00 (before costs and expenses) under the Block Listing.

Following the issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 293,274,331 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.