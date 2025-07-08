Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 14:58
425,05 Euro
+0,05 % +0,20
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
425,05425,2015:02
425,05425,2515:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 13:58 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lucinity Achieves Microsoft Certified Software for Financial AI

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucinity, a leading provider of anti-financial crime software, announced today that its platform is now officially recognized as Microsoft Certified Software for Financial AI. This certification confirms that Lucinity meets Microsoft's rigorous requirements for technical quality, security, and interoperability within the Azure ecosystem.

The Microsoft certification process evaluated Lucinity's architecture, security model, and interoperability. Lucinity's infrastructure follows Azure's best practices, ensuring that customer data is always accessed and processed through secure, access-controlled pathways. Interoperability with Microsoft environments enables institutions to easily connect existing systems and tools-such data sources or analytics platforms-with Lucinity's software, removing integration barriers and accelerating time to value.

"This certification reflects our commitment to helping financial institutions fight financial crime with trusted, innovative AI," said Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), founder and CEO of Lucinity. "Built on Microsoft Azure, our platform has been tested, certified, and proven to meet the high standards expected by the world's leading banks. This certification gives our customers confidence that Lucinity is secure, scalable, and ready to integrate seamlessly into their existing infrastructure."

Lucinity provides a complete FinCrime operating system that combines intelligent automation with core compliance capabilities. The platform includes Case Managerfor unified alert and investigation workflows, Transaction Monitoringwith configurable scenario detection, Customer 360for enriched intelligence, Regulatory Reportingfor efficient SAR filing, and the Luci AI Agent.

The Luci AI Agent leverages Azure's advanced Large Language Models in a multi-LLM framework to deliver explainable, audit-ready automation. Its AI skills-such as case summarization, money flow analysis, and adverse media search-can be easily configured via the no-code Luci Studio. These capabilities are also accessible through the Luci AI Agent plugin, which brings AI directly into familiar enterprise tools like Excel, CRM systems, and case managers without the need for complex integrations. Together, these components provide a seamless, scalable infrastructure for fighting financial crime with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Lucinity is also available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, allowing financial institutions to purchase and deploy the platform using existing cloud commitments while streamlining procurement. A recent deployment through the Marketplace with a global financial services provider-specializing in cross-border payments for millions of businesses-demonstrates Lucinity's enterprise-ready architecture.

With this certification, Lucinity reinforces its position as a trusted partner for financial institutions seeking intelligent, interoperable, and secure AI solutions for fighting financial crime.

About Lucinity

Lucinity is a Reykjavík-based software company founded in 2018. It helps banks, fintechs, and payment companies fight financial crime with greater speed and efficiency. Lucinity's FinCrime operating system includes Case Manager, Customer 360, Transaction Monitoring, Regulatory Reporting, and the AI Agent Luci-working together to reduce investigation time from hours to minutes.

The platform is user-friendly, configurable, and self-serve, helping compliance teams improve productivity, cut costs, and make auditable, explainable decisions. Lucinity's customers include Visa, Trustly, Tandem Bank, Finshark, and Arion Bank. Lucinity also invests in AI innovation through Lucinity Labs, which holds patents in federated learning and PII encryption.

Contact
celina@lucinity.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.