Lucinity Achieves Microsoft Certified Software for Financial AI

Lucinity, a leading provider of anti-financial crime software, announced today that its platform is now officially recognized as Microsoft Certified Software for Financial AI. This certification confirms that Lucinity meets Microsoft's rigorous requirements for technical quality, security, and interoperability within the Azure ecosystem.

The Microsoft certification process evaluated Lucinity's architecture, security model, and interoperability. Lucinity's infrastructure follows Azure's best practices, ensuring that customer data is always accessed and processed through secure, access-controlled pathways. Interoperability with Microsoft environments enables institutions to easily connect existing systems and tools-such data sources or analytics platforms-with Lucinity's software, removing integration barriers and accelerating time to value.

"This certification reflects our commitment to helping financial institutions fight financial crime with trusted, innovative AI," said Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), founder and CEO of Lucinity. "Built on Microsoft Azure, our platform has been tested, certified, and proven to meet the high standards expected by the world's leading banks. This certification gives our customers confidence that Lucinity is secure, scalable, and ready to integrate seamlessly into their existing infrastructure."

Lucinity provides a complete FinCrime operating system that combines intelligent automation with core compliance capabilities. The platform includes Case Manager for unified alert and investigation workflows, Transaction Monitoring with configurable scenario detection, Customer 360 for enriched intelligence, Regulatory Reporting for efficient SAR filing, and the Luci AI Agent .

The Luci AI Agent leverages Azure's advanced Large Language Models in a multi-LLM framework to deliver explainable, audit-ready automation. Its AI skills-such as case summarization, money flow analysis, and adverse media search-can be easily configured via the no-code Luci Studio . These capabilities are also accessible through the Luci AI Agent plugin , which brings AI directly into familiar enterprise tools like Excel, CRM systems, and case managers without the need for complex integrations. Together, these components provide a seamless, scalable infrastructure for fighting financial crime with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Lucinity is also available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , allowing financial institutions to purchase and deploy the platform using existing cloud commitments while streamlining procurement. A recent deployment through the Marketplace with a global financial services provider -specializing in cross-border payments for millions of businesses-demonstrates Lucinity's enterprise-ready architecture.

With this certification, Lucinity reinforces its position as a trusted partner for financial institutions seeking intelligent, interoperable, and secure AI solutions for fighting financial crime.

About Lucinity

Lucinity is a Reykjavík-based software company founded in 2018. It helps banks, fintechs, and payment companies fight financial crime with greater speed and efficiency. Lucinity's FinCrime operating system includes Case Manager, Customer 360, Transaction Monitoring, Regulatory Reporting, and the AI Agent Luci-working together to reduce investigation time from hours to minutes.

The platform is user-friendly, configurable, and self-serve, helping compliance teams improve productivity, cut costs, and make auditable, explainable decisions. Lucinity's customers include Visa, Trustly, Tandem Bank, Finshark, and Arion Bank. Lucinity also invests in AI innovation through Lucinity Labs, which holds patents in federated learning and PII encryption.

Contact

