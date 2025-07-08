Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Great Rock Capital Upsizes Corporate Note

Increased Capacity Unlocks New Growth Opportunities

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the third upsize of its investment-grade corporate note. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to support continued growth initiatives and further reinforce the strength of the firm's balance sheet.

"This new capital comes at an advantageous time," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We've experienced strong growth, and this incremental availability will enable us to continue supporting middle market companies in need of liquidity across North America."

Brett Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer of Great Rock Capital, added "This transaction strengthens our capital position and provides increased flexibility as we scale. The capital infusion is a valuable component of our capital structure and positions us well for continued expansion."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The senior secured credit facilities offered by the firm range in size from $15MM to $150MM and include working capital, term-heavy, and term-only loan structures not provided by traditional commercial lenders. The firm has significant capital commitments from its partners, a private equity business and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

Contact Information

Jenn Cronin
Managing Director - Marketing and Business Development
cronin@greatrockcapital.com
203-557-6277

SOURCE: Great Rock Capital



