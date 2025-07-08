CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBDL Announces Strategic Rollout on Vibe Performance Network, Elevating 8000MG Pain Cream to National Streaming Audiences

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) expands its digital advertising arsenal through the Vibe Performance Network, positioning its flagship 8000MG Pain Cream in front of millions of engaged, wellness-focused viewers - unlocking massive revenue potential and long-term shareholder value in the booming CBD market.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), parent company of CBD Vault, is thrilled to announce a transformational leap in its national marketing strategy through integration with Vibe, a cutting-edge self-serve streaming TV advertising platform. This strategic move empowers CBDL to deliver targeted, data-driven campaigns across top-tier streaming platforms including Hulu, ESPN+, Roku, Discovery+, Tubi, and dozens of other premium outlets.

As part of this rollout, CBDL will begin aggressively marketing its new 8000MG Pain Relief Cream - its most potent and in-demand product to date. Designed for athletes, chronic pain sufferers, and everyday individuals seeking fast, long-lasting relief, the 8000MG Pain Cream delivers unparalleled results - and now, it will reach a national audience with unmatched precision.

"This initiative represents one of the most important and scalable steps forward in CBDL's history," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBDL. "With Vibe, we're not just buying ad space - we're owning the channel to our core audience. This technology allows us to place the right product in front of the right person at the right time. That means greater efficiency, greater visibility, and greater returns."

The Vibe Advantage: Why This is a Major Inflection Point for CBDL

CBDL's integration with the Vibe Performance Network gives the company unprecedented access to millions of health-conscious consumers across the U.S., including targeted audiences based on:

Demographics (age, gender, income)

Behavioral habits and content interests

Zip-code level geographic targeting

Engagement with wellness, recovery, fitness, and CBD-related content

Unlike traditional TV or social media ads, Vibe campaigns are performance-optimized - allowing for real-time analytics, creative testing, and dynamic budget scaling, all while keeping advertising costs significantly lower than legacy platforms.

Projected Revenue Impact and Market Positioning

With this expanded visibility, CBDL is now positioned to unlock significant recurring revenue across both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels. Based on historical customer conversion data and industry benchmarks, the 8000MG Pain Cream campaign alone could drive a projected 7-figure boost in annual revenue, with the potential to scale beyond as CBD Vault's product line continues to grow.

This launch directly supports the company's mission of becoming a nationally recognized leader in natural wellness solutions, while laying the groundwork for future product launches using the same Vibe infrastructure.

The global CBD market is forecasted to exceed $22 billion by 2030, and topical CBD products - like pain creams - are expected to see the highest CAGR within the industry at over 32.1% annually, according to Grand View Research.

CBDL's powerful combination of product efficacy, consumer trust, and now digital ad precision, gives the company a major competitive edge as it scales nationwide.

Investor Significance

For current and prospective investors, this strategic deployment represents a material turning point in how the company markets, sells, and scales. By implementing a scalable, intelligent advertising ecosystem, CBDL is no longer reliant on outdated, inefficient marketing tactics - instead embracing the same programmatic tools used by Fortune 500 brands, tailored for the cannabis and wellness space.

In essence, CBDL now controls its own national media pipeline, giving the company the ability to:

Increase customer acquisition at lower costs

Expand brand awareness across multiple demographics

Support higher margins and longer customer lifetime value

Launch future products into an already-primed national audience

"This is more than just a campaign - it's infrastructure," added Nelson. "It's a system that can be used again and again to take new products to market, drive sales, and fuel consistent growth. It's a future-proof marketing engine."

Vibe Platform Website: https://www.vibe.co/

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is an innovative health and wellness company committed to the research, development, and distribution of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products through its core brand, CBD Vault. From topicals and tinctures to wellness beverages and skincare solutions, CBDL is building a portfolio of products designed for maximum efficacy, transparency, and consumer trust.

