Celligence / Angel Ai: The Age of Ai Has Arrived: 'Gramma is an Ai Expert' Powered by AngelAi

GUAYNABO, PR / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / The Age of Ai is here and with AngelAi, it's accessible to everyone. When 70-year-old Betsy W. decided to apply for a mortgage, she wasn't expecting to become an "Ai expert." Nervous but determined, Betsy picked up her phone, opened the AngelAi app, and changed the way she saw technology forever.

Betsy's trusted Realtor® and longtime friend Lisa Lustro, License #475.121337, introduced her to AngelAi. Betsy began the process using the Get Mortgage Approval feature in the AngelAi app. She invited her loan officer Salvador Villalobos, NMLS 426544, into the chat using the Invite a Friend tool. She was pleasantly surprised by what happened next.

"At first I was intimidated," Betsy shared. "But Salvador's Angel Twin looked and sounded just like him. It walked me through everything. It was way easier and quicker than I thought. I'm going to tell my family I'm officially an Ai expert," chuckled Betsy.

Using just her smartphone, Betsy completed her pre-approval application and was guided step by step by Salvador's Angel Twin. The Ai Twin even helped her collect and upload documents, sending her an AngelAi upload link even though she didn't have everything ready at once.

"She laughed when she realized the Twin really did sound like me," Salvador recalled. "When I told her she just used Ai on the blockchain to fill out her mortgage application, she burst out laughing and said she couldn't wait to tell her family."

But this story isn't only about convenience; it's also about compassion. Betsy wasn't buying a home for herself. She wanted to purchase an investment property so her daughter, who doesn't drive and is recovering from a difficult chapter in her life, needed to live closer to work. Despite being on a fixed income and already having taken on a truck loan to help her grandson get to his job, Betsy was determined to support her family.

After reviewing her finances, Betsy realized she would need to wait until her grandson could qualify to refinance the truck into his own name. To her surprise, AngelAi could help with that, too. Salvador called her the following Monday and introduced her to AngelAi's Credit Boost - No Service Fees* feature, a tool that helps users boost tarnished credit by identifying items they may want to dispute and manage the dispute process automatically.

"Betsy loved the idea," Salvador said. "She immediately wanted to share AngelAi with her daughter and grandson to help them get back on their feet."

That conversation sparked a bigger idea: selling her current home and using the proceeds for a larger down payment on a duplex closer to her daughter's job. This solution meant that she wouldn't even need to dip into her retirement savings. With AngelAi guiding the way and a newfound sense of confidence, Betsy's journey has only just begun.

For more information about AngelAi and how it's empowering customers like Betsy across all walks of life, visit AngelAi.com.

About AngelAi and Celligence:

AngelAi has been developed by Celligence International, LLC, one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel Ai that is evolving and self-generating neural cells that come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is?deterministic, not merely?generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation, and is continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

