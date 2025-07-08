ViaLase, Inc., a medical technology company pioneering noninvasive femtosecond laser treatments for glaucoma, today announced key changes to its executive leadership team as the company prepares for commercial launch and regulatory approvals in both the United States and Europe.

Tibor Juhasz, PhD, founder and former Chief Executive Officer, has transitioned to the role of President and Chief Technology Officer, where he will continue to guide the company's technological innovation roadmap. Shawn O'Neil, most recently Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. In turn, Pete England has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

"These leadership changes mark an important milestone in ViaLase's evolution," said Tom Frinzi, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Tibor has done an extraordinary job building a world-class R&D and clinical organization, laying the foundation for what promises to be a major advancement in glaucoma care. His track record as an entrepreneur and his contributions to ophthalmic technology are truly exceptional. We are excited for him to continue shaping the future of femtosecond laser innovation."

Mr. O'Neil brings 30 years of experience in the ophthalmic industry, including deep expertise in femtosecond laser technology and glaucoma. He has a strong track record of leading emerging companies through successful commercial transformations and scaling organizations while bringing new technologies into mainstream clinical use. Mr. England, with more than two decades in ophthalmology, has led sales and marketing teams through multiple successful commercial launches of glaucoma innovations and brings a deep understanding of the global dynamics within both surgical and non-surgical treatment segments.

As ViaLase moves toward commercial readiness, the leadership transition reflects the company's growing focus on go-to-market execution and global commercialization.

"I'm thrilled for this next chapter in ViaLase's journey," said Dr. Juhasz. "Our team has developed a technology with the potential to fuel the practice of incision-free interventional glaucoma. With regulatory milestones on the horizon, this transition positions us to bring this important innovation to physicians and patients around the world."

ViaLase's proprietary femtosecond laser platform, designed to perform a noninvasive procedure called FLIGHT (Femtosecond Laser Image Guided High-Precision Trabeculotomy), represents a new treatment paradigm for mild to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma. The company continues to advance its regulatory strategy in both the U.S. and European markets.

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive, image-guided, femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe.

