Lightcast Acquires Rhetorik to Expand Global People, Company, and Labor Market Intelligence

Strategic acquisition enhances Lightcast's data leadership with comprehensive company and privacy-first contact intelligence-powering new breakthroughs in recruiting, sales, marketing, banking, and more.

MOSCOW, Idaho, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast, a global leader in labor market intelligence, has acquired UK-based Rhetorik-marking a major expansion in people and company data to offer one of the most comprehensive views of the global labor market. The acquisition strengthens Lightcast's position by combining demand-side signals with deeply curated supply-side data to power workforce planning, talent acquisition, sales prospecting, and more.

After evaluating numerous global B2B professional data providers, Lightcast selected Rhetorik for its superior data accuracy, commitment to data subject rights, robust security, and strict compliance with global privacy regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, and DPA. In an era where data privacy is critical, Rhetorik's consistent investment in ensuring that its data practices comply with global privacy and data protection laws made it the clear choice.

With this move, Lightcast now delivers unmatched visibility into the global labor market, serving clients across staffing, human resources, marketing and sales, investment banking, education, and government. The integration of Rhetorik's privacy-by-design architecture, built to comply with the world's strictest regulatory standards, reinforces Lightcast's commitment to trusted data-offering a reliable alternative in a market where many providers take shortcuts.

"Rhetorik stood out not just for the scale of its data, but for the precision, transparency, and compliance with which it's curated," said Lightcast CEO Chris Kibarian. "This partnership gives our customers even more confidence in the intelligence they rely on to make critical decisions-whether they're hiring, investing, or entering a new market. We're proud to welcome the Rhetorik team to Lightcast as we expand what's possible in labor market data and people intelligence."

Rhetorik's extensive dataset covers 46 languages and 164 countries, allowing Lightcast to provide unmatched global person and company-level data, including:

Professional Contact Data: 800M+ professional profiles with up to 26 parameters, such as contact information, work experience, seniority, and industry 1.3B+ work experiences for customer targeting, talent outreach, and audience enrichment 60M+ employee contacts across 50M+ roles to enhance prospecting, recruiting, and marketing personalization

Company Intelligence: 280M+ company records 250M+ office locations 12+ years of financials to support TAM/SAM analysis and uncover new market opportunities Technographics covering 18,000+ technology products in 180+ categories to assess market maturity and inform go-to-market strategies



In addition to expanding Lightcast's global dataset, the acquisition unlocks new market opportunities by extending current use cases and supporting new ones. For example, enterprise clients can segment audiences, enrich leads, and map global markets more precisely than ever. Higher education institutions can now engage adult student prospects while institutional development teams can identify alumni and uncover new partnership opportunities. Government organizations can use Lightcast to build relationships with local employers and leverage real-time skills and technology insights to design effective workforce programs.

"This acquisition represents a rare and compelling opportunity for us to align with a highly complementary partner that shares our vision for quality data, innovation, and impact," said Rhetorik CEO Meredith Amdur, who will be joining Lightcast as a Strategic Advisor. "Together, we're enabling a 360-degree view of companies and professionals worldwide-fueling precision in every decision, from market entry to recruiting. I'm thrilled to embark on this next chapter as a part of the Lightcast team."

For more information and to view a sample of our profile data and actionable parameters, visit https://lightcast.io/products/software/rhetorik .

About Lightcast

Lightcast is the global leader in labor market intelligence, empowering smarter decisions for businesses, education institutions, and governments. With the world's most comprehensive database-spanning over 2.5 billion job postings, career profiles, and government sources-Lightcast delivers unparalleled insight into skills, jobs, companies, profiles, and workforce trends. Our proprietary taxonomies, advanced AI, and expert guidance transform complex data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Lightcast operates in more than 30 countries, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, and India. Learn more at lightcast.io .

About Rhetorik

Rhetorik provides ai-powered B2B data intelligence that equips organizations with comprehensive, accurate, and compliant insights on companies and professionals. Rhetorik enables recruiting platforms, sales and marketing teams, and investment banking firms to enrich, source, and prospect with confidence. Founded in 1994, Rhetorik is trusted by global organizations like IBM, Workday, Randstad, and more. The company is headquartered in Wokingham, UK, with a North American office in Quebec. To learn more visit www.rhetorik.com .

