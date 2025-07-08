Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
08.07.25 | 12:50
13,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

8 July 2025

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

We advise that on 7 July 2025, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£11.8579

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

24

£11.8579

e)

Date of transaction

2025-07-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£11.8579

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

24

£11.8579

e)

Date of transaction

2025-07-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON


