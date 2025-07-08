Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
8 July 2025
Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 7 July 2025.
DSBP vesting
The Deferred Share Bonus Awards granted on 5 July 2022 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY22 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 5 July 2025. As a result of the vesting of those awards, the following transactions took place:
Director
DSBP award
Dividend equivalent shares
Total shares awarded for nil consideration
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
Sale price per share
Nickyl Raithatha
121,920
548
122,468
57,850
£2.15104
Andy MacKinnon
78,827
354
79,181
37,403
£2.15104
LTIP award
The performance period for the LTIP awards that were granted on 5 July 2022 ended on 30 April 2025. The Adjusted pre-tax EPS condition was not met, however the threshold TSR target was met and therefore 13.9% of the awards have vested. As a result of the vesting of those awards, the following transactions took place:
Director
LTIP shares vesting
Dividend equivalent shares
Total shares awarded for nil consideration
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
Sale price per share
Nickyl Raithatha
63,436
285
63,721
30,100
£2.15104
Andy MacKinnon
30,761
138
30,899
14,596
£2.15104
Both the DSBP awards and the LTIP awards were satisfied through the transfer of shares from an Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). This is consistent with the Group's intention, communicated in the FY25 full year results announcement, that share awards should where appropriate (having regard to the share price) be satisfied through market purchases rather than through the issue of new shares. The balance of shares under each vested award not sold to cover income tax, NI and dealing costs were transferred to the Executive Directors from the EBT and are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.
The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:
Director
Number of shares held
% of salary represented by shareholding
Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met?
Nickyl Raithatha
3,849,353
1.17
Yes
Andy MacKinnon
1,069,523
0.33
Yes
Following the transactions the EBT holds 375,743 shares in the Company, representing 0.11% of the issued share capital as at the date of this announcement.
The relevant notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nickyl Raithatha
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy DSBP award
(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under DSBP award
(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy LTIP award
(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£2.15104 per share
64,618
£2.15104 per share
57,850
£2.15104 per share
33,621
£2.15104 per share
30,100
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
N/A
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
7 July 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
(1) and (3) Outside of a trading venue
(2) and (4) XLON
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andy MacKinnon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy DSBP award
(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under DSBP award
(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy LTIP award
(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£2.15104 per share
41,778
£2.15104 per share
37,403
£2.15104 per share
16,303
£2.15104 per share
14,596
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
N/A
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
7 July 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
(3) and (3) Outside of a trading venue
(4) and (4) XLON
Jayne Powell
Company Secretary
company-secretary@moonpig.com