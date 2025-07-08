Anzeige
Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

8 July 2025

Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 7 July 2025.

DSBP vesting

The Deferred Share Bonus Awards granted on 5 July 2022 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY22 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 5 July 2025. As a result of the vesting of those awards, the following transactions took place:

Director

DSBP award

Dividend equivalent shares

Total shares awarded for nil consideration

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

Sale price per share

Nickyl Raithatha

121,920

548

122,468

57,850

£2.15104

Andy MacKinnon

78,827

354

79,181

37,403

£2.15104

LTIP award

The performance period for the LTIP awards that were granted on 5 July 2022 ended on 30 April 2025. The Adjusted pre-tax EPS condition was not met, however the threshold TSR target was met and therefore 13.9% of the awards have vested. As a result of the vesting of those awards, the following transactions took place:

Director

LTIP shares vesting

Dividend equivalent shares

Total shares awarded for nil consideration

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

Sale price per share

Nickyl Raithatha

63,436

285

63,721

30,100

£2.15104

Andy MacKinnon

30,761

138

30,899

14,596

£2.15104

Both the DSBP awards and the LTIP awards were satisfied through the transfer of shares from an Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). This is consistent with the Group's intention, communicated in the FY25 full year results announcement, that share awards should where appropriate (having regard to the share price) be satisfied through market purchases rather than through the issue of new shares. The balance of shares under each vested award not sold to cover income tax, NI and dealing costs were transferred to the Executive Directors from the EBT and are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:

Director

Number of shares held

% of salary represented by shareholding

Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met?

Nickyl Raithatha

3,849,353

1.17

Yes

Andy MacKinnon

1,069,523

0.33

Yes

Following the transactions the EBT holds 375,743 shares in the Company, representing 0.11% of the issued share capital as at the date of this announcement.

The relevant notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nickyl Raithatha

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy DSBP award

(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under DSBP award

(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy LTIP award

(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.15104 per share

64,618

£2.15104 per share

57,850

£2.15104 per share

33,621

£2.15104 per share

30,100

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

7 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

(1) and (3) Outside of a trading venue

(2) and (4) XLON

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy MacKinnon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy DSBP award

(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under DSBP award

(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy LTIP award

(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.15104 per share

41,778

£2.15104 per share

37,403

£2.15104 per share

16,303

£2.15104 per share

14,596

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

7 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

(3) and (3) Outside of a trading venue

(4) and (4) XLON

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com


