Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 14:10 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School, Joins the Group of Thirty

WASHINGTON and LONDON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Business School is pleased to announce that Professor Sergei Guriev, the School's Dean, has joined The Group of Thirty (G30).

Sergei Guriev brings a unique breadth of expertise, in areas ranging from corporate governance and contract theory to political economics, labor mobility, and the economics of development and transition. He is currently Dean of London Business School, Research Fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research, Senior Member of the Institut Universitaire de France, and a Global Member of the Trilateral Commission. Guriev previously served as Professor of Economics and Provost at Sciences Po, Paris and Chief Economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. He was earlier Rector of the New Economic School in Moscow from 2004-2013, and served on various Russian councils including the Commission on Open Government.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Sergei into the Group of Thirty. He brings an outstanding record in academia, unique insights on economies at various stages of advancement, and political economy. He will be a valuable addition to our debates."

Raghuram Rajan, Chair of the G30, said: "I look forward to Sergei's contributions to the Group's meetings and work program. His background and research on geo-politics and corruption, as well as his exemplary contributions to public service, will no doubt expand the Group's discussions as we navigate an increasingly polarized and volatile world."

Sergei Guriev stated: "I thank Tharman, Raghu, and the G30 for the offer of membership. I'm honored to be part of the Group and look forward to actively contributing in the years to come on shared priorities and concerns."

For media enquiries, contact Christopher Moseley on +44 7511 577803 / email cmoseley@london.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fe8db0e-0fd1-45e6-a6af-90881cafeeb3


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.