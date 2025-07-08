Boyd's ROL2300 Coolant Distribution Unit Efficiently and Reliably Cools Modern High Power AI Processors in Hyperscaler, Colocation, and Enterprise Data Centers

Today, Boyd announces a significant expansion of its liquid cooling product portfolio with a new high-capacity coolant distribution unit (CDU). Boyd's new ROL2300 is a liquid-to-liquid in row system that enables high performance cooling for modern AI processor applications and is immediately available to purchase in volume. To learn more about the ROL2300, watch the video here.

Boyd's high capacity ROL2300 in row coolant distribution unit (CDU) efficiently and reliably cools modern high power AI processors in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers with up to a 2.3 megawatt capacity. A single ROL2300 can efficiently cool over 10 NVL72 racks. It is optimized to easily fit in data center server rows and designed to maximize service and maintenance efficiency. With high-capacity flow and pressure capabilities, customers are enabled to use fewer CDUs in AI liquid cooling applications.

Boyd's ROL2300 offers high-capacity flow and pressure capabilities, enabling customers to use fewer CDUs, and is optimized to fit easily in data center server rows. A single ROL2300 can efficiently cool over 10 NVL72 racks. The ROL2300 features easy to access front and rear French doors minimizing required aisle space. It is designed for service and maintenance with hot swappable N+1 redundant pumps, redundant sensors, and filters in the standard configuration. Modbus and BACnet standard communication protocols make integrating the ROL2300 into facility software simple. An automated transfer switch (ATS) option assures the CDU remains powered for continuity of operation if the primary data center power source fails. The ROL2300 is backed by Boyd's Global Liquid Systems Services team with decades of CDU service experience to help customers maximize server uptime.

"Every ROL2300 CDU design choice has been made to maximize data center cooling and power efficiency in the most compact and reliable format possible," said Jerry Toth, Boyd Chief Technology Officer. "We're enabling our hyperscaler, colocation, and enterprise datacenter customers to maximize compute density and energy efficiency in modern data centers. The product includes innovations in both hardware and software that address these customer needs while continuing Boyd's legacy of innovation in the thermal space.

Boyd produces the ROL2300 at scale in its global manufacturing facilities with regional availability in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Regional availability helps to minimize time-to-market and logistics costs for Boyd customers. Request a virtual or onsite demo of Boyd's ROL2300 here.

