San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Option Circle, a leading fintech company redefining self-directed investing, today announced the public launch of its AI-driven trading platform, giving retail traders powerful tools to automate strategies, eliminate emotional overreactions, and run an adaptive portfolio - without having to write a single line of code.

Built by traders for traders, Option Circle replaces fragmented, reactive tools with intelligent automation-allowing users to license strategies and trade across multiple brokerages with ease.

"We built Option Circle to help traders cut through the chaos with automation that adapts in real time - giving them a platform that's automated, adaptive, and accessible to everyone," said Shishu Bedi, founder and CEO of Option Circle.

Since launching in beta in late 2024, Option Circle has onboarded over 5,000 users with more than 200 paying subscribers and 75%+ monthly active engagement. Fifty-plus strategies are already licensed in the platform's Strategy Marketplace, where creators can earn revenue from their ideas.

Key Features of the Option Circle Platform:

AI Trading Agents: Intelligent bots that execute strategies 24/7 based on market signals and user-defined rules.

Intelligent bots that execute strategies 24/7 based on market signals and user-defined rules. No-Code Strategy Builder: Launch covered calls, hedged income plays, or sector rotations with drag-and-drop ease.

Launch covered calls, hedged income plays, or sector rotations with drag-and-drop ease. Strategy Marketplace: License strategies to others or subscribe to proven, back-tested models.

License strategies to others or subscribe to proven, back-tested models. Broker-Agnostic Execution: Live integrations with Tastytrade, Webull, TradeStation, and Tradier-with additional brokers on the roadmap.

Live integrations with Tastytrade, Webull, TradeStation, and Tradier-with additional brokers on the roadmap. Patent-Protected Innovation: 27 patents filed across automation, monetization, and real-time risk management.

Option Circle is designed to bring institutional-grade capability to every trader, whether they're just starting out or managing complex strategies.

About Option Circle

Option Circle is an AI-powered trading automation platform that helps investors build smarter portfolios, automate execution, and license strategies - without code or emotional decision-making. With broker-agnostic support for options, equities, ETFs, and crypto-related assets, the platform empowers users to trade with clarity, consistency, and confidence. Option Circle is based in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit www.optioncircle.com.

