Ardill will lead the firm's Middle East operations, enhancing strategic growth and client impact.

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, welcomes Stephen Ardill as senior managing director and EMEA regional lead. Based in the firm's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Riyadh office, Ardill will leverage his expertise to drive strategic growth, enhance client delivery and foster innovation across the Middle East.

In his new role, Ardill will oversee sales, client delivery, and talent leadership and development in the Middle East, specifically in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), enhancing the firm's strategic capabilities and delivering innovative solutions that provide tangible value to our clients.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Steve join our leadership team," said Anthony Shaw, CEO of EMEA and senior managing director. "Steve is a brilliant leader with several decades of experience living and working in the Middle East. In his new role, he will help our clients solve their most complex challenges as well as lead and develop our exceptional Saudi talent."

With over 30 years of experience, Ardill has led strategic and operational transformations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Known for his collaborative approach, he has consistently delivered practical results. Before joining North Highland, he held senior roles at Kearney and EY, focusing on strategy and business transformation.

"Joining North Highland presents an exciting opportunity to combine my experience with the firm's proven growth methodologies," Ardill noted. "Our shared commitment to client satisfaction and delivering impact that lasts will be the foundation for achieving exceptional results and driving sustainable success."

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

