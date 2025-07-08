New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of June 20, 2025, it has issued 445,957 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Interest Payment Shares") to settle the interest owing as of June 30, 2025 to holders of its outstanding 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures"). The Interest Payment Shares were issued at the Market Price (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) per subordinate voting share of the Company on June 30, 2025, being $0.495.

The Debentures were issued pursuant to the Convertible Debenture Indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated March 14, 2023, as supplemented by a supplemental convertible debenture indenture dated July 20, 2023. The issuance of the Interest Payment Shares remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Annual General and Special Meeting

MiMedia also announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 3, 2025. A total of 7,610,068 shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 8.50% of all outstanding shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated May 29, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Christopher Giordano, John MacPhail, David Smalley, Seth Solomons, and James Allan, were re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Re-Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

