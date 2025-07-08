Neoen's 300 MW Cestas solar park, commissioned in 2015, remains France's biggest PV plant and the only one in the country that contributes to grid stability, even at night. From pv magazine Germany France's largest PV project marked its tenth anniversary in June. The Cestas solar plant, developed and operated by French independent power producer Neoen, consists of nearly 1 million polycrystalline silicon modules from Yingli, Trina Solar, and Canadian Solar, with a total capacity of 300 MW. The facility was commissioned in 2015 and remained Europe's largest photovoltaic plant until 2020, when ...

