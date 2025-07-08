Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Launches Radiopharmaceutical Services Platform, Expands Isotope License, and Screens More Than 30 PDX Models

Expanded offering delivers integrated radiopharmaceutical studies using clinically relevant isotopes and highly characterized PDX tumor models

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) a leading translational oncology research organization, today announced the full commercial launch of its radiopharmaceutical services platform. This milestone follows the expansion of the company's radioactive materials license, the completion of the radiochemistry infrastructure, and the successful screening of more than thirty PDX models in collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Champions now offers fully integrated radiopharmaceutical workflows combining in vitro, ex-vivo biodistribution, and therapeutic efficacy studies across a wide range of isotopes. The company's platform is uniquely differentiated by its extensive bank of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor models, enabling drug developers to evaluate radiolabeled agents in clinically relevant systems.

"Radiopharmaceuticals represent one of the most exciting frontiers in precision oncology," said Mike Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer at Champions Oncology. "By combining advanced radiochemistry infrastructure with the world's most deeply characterized PDX bank, we're helping our clients generate meaningful, translational data that drives confident decision-making earlier in oncology drug development."

Champions updated radioactive materials license now includes support for ten key isotopes: Lu-177, Ac-225, In-111, Cu-67, Y-90, Pb-212, At-211 Tb-161, Cu-64, and Zr-89. These additions enable a wide range of study designs including radioligand therapy (RLT), antibody radionuclide conjugates (ARCs), and theranostic approaches.

"Our goal is to help biopharma partners answer critical questions faster, with data that reflects real tumor biology," continued Mike Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer at Champions Oncology. "The integration of radionuclide workflows into our PDX platform provides a uniquely powerful preclinical toolset for evaluating biodistribution, tumor targeting, and therapeutic effect."

To learn more about Champions Oncology's radiopharmaceutical capabilities, visit:

https://www.championsoncology.com/radiopharmaceutical

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com .

Media Contact

Gavin Cooper

Vice President, Global Marketing

gcooper@championsoncology.com

518 488 9026

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/champions-oncology-launches-radiopharmaceutical-services-platform-exp-1045767