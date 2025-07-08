Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) ("Jackpot Digital" or the "Company"), the leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Everglades Farms Ltd., a diversified company and operator of five (5) gaming lounges on the island of Jamaica. Jackpot Digital will initially install its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic poker table ("ETG") at Monte Carlo Gaming Lounge, one of the Everglades Farms' gaming lounges located in Kingston, Jamaica. The installation is contingent upon receiving all necessary licensing and regulatory approvals.

The order marks the Company's second installation in Jamaica, and highlights the increasing demand for Jackpot Digital's innovative Jackpot Blitz® ETGs, further solidifying the Company's leadership in the dealerless poker ETG market.

"We are excited to build on our early success in Jamaica by partnering with a second casino operator, Everglades Farms Ltd., to bring exciting dealerless poker experiences to the island," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital Inc. "We view our casino customers as partners and we are committed to working closely with Monte Carlo Gaming Lounge to deliver an unparalleled poker experience to its players."

Richard Harris of Everglades Farms states, "Monte Carlo Gaming in Kingston, Jamaica, is pleased to introduce poker to its offerings, starting in August 2025, with the launch of the Jackpot Blitz® Poker Table. This exciting addition marks a new category of gaming for the lounge and is designed to appeal to both new and returning patrons."

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated dealerless poker ETG with a fast-paced and highly engaging 75" touchscreen tabletop that combines the excitement of traditional poker with cutting-edge dealerless technology. It offers a range of betting options and allows for a seamless, efficient gaming experience, appealing to both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and 2-time Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the U.S. growing, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258054

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.