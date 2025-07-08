Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that as Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is making a bold move to accelerate its national expansion, appointing Terri Liebler as President of Growth and Strategy, a newly created executive role signaling the company's intent to scale aggressively in the live entertainment space.

The appointment aligns with the launch of VENU's Growth and Strategy division, a key milestone that emphasizes the company's fan-first, ownership-driven model. A seasoned executive, Liebler brings over 20 years of industry experience, including a 22-year tenure at Live Nation, where she rose to Senior Vice President of Media and Sponsorships.

"Over the past six months, as we've been laying the groundwork for this division, I've grown more and more excited about what's ahead, and that's in large part because of Terri Liebler," commented J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU.

This strategic move, underscores Venu's aggressive expansion plans to add two facilities per quarter, via Venu's recent agreement with Ryan, LLC, a national advisory firm, to optimize municipal finance and site selection for future venues, reinforcing the company's public-private venue.

The move strengthens VENU's trajectory as it builds a national footprint through real estate development and PPP initiatives, targeting markets with a model that blends fan engagement and asset-backed growth.

Key Growth Highlights:

Five-year growth plan : Venu plans on adding 20 new venues over the next five years.

: Venu plans on adding 20 new venues over the next five years. 250,000 total seats : This build-out will bring the company's total seat count to 250,000.

: This build-out will bring the company's total seat count to 250,000. Strong capital momentum: In 2024, luxury "FireSuite" fractional ownership surged 250% to $77.7 million, up from $22.2 million in 2023, and the growth rate more than doubled again, as first quarter 2025 Luxe Fire Suite and Aikman club sales reached $38.7 million.

Strategic Partnerships & Market Reach.

Terri Liebler's leadership will connect these financial vehicles with strategic partnerships, including AEG Presents, Troy Aikman's EIGHT Beer, and Ford Motors.

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258089

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News