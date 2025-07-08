One of the first contactless payment systems introduced for boat transportation in Italy

Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), has implemented a new EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) contactless payment system for Gestione Governativa Navigazione Laghi, the government agency of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport that operates a fleet of boats on Lakes Maggiore, Garda, and Como in northern Italy. This marks one of the first EMV contactless payment systems deployed for boat transportation in Italy.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience Through Digitalization

The new contactless payment system simplifies transactions for passengers by enabling tap-in and tap-out payments using the on-board validators with contactless debit and credit cards, as well as NFC-enabled digital wallets. This advancement modernizes the fare structure and facilitates the digitalization of payments, making travel more seamless and efficient.

Complementing the electronic ticketing system previously implemented by Conduent at ticket offices across the three lakes, this new solution enhances on-board accessibility, facilitating a smooth travel experience for the 12 million passengers Navigazione Laghi serves annually.

"Operating an efficient, passenger-friendly boat fleet is vital to the transportation network on Lakes Maggiore, Garda, and Como, which are some of Italy's most visited destinations," said Pietro Marrapodi, Government Manager at Navigazione Laghi. "As part of the public tender won by Conduent, we first introduced electronic ticketing, and now we've further enhanced the system with EMV contactless payment. This upgrade gives passengers more flexible ticketing options, ensuring a seamless travel experience."

Industry Leaders in EMV Payment Systems for Transportation

"Navigazione Laghi's adoption of contactless EMV payment systems reflects a global shift toward digitalized ticketing," said Jean-Charles Zaia, President, Transit Solutions at Conduent. "Across the world, transportation authorities are modernizing their systems, encouraging wider adoption of EMV payment methods. Contactless EMV solutions make travel easier for passengers while enabling dynamic and flexible fare management key benefits of public transport digitalization."

Conduent fare collection systems are in use on more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world. In July 2024, Conduent announced that it had launched a contactless payment system on the Venice transportation network managed by Azienda Veneziana della Mobilità (AVM).

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of streamlined, high-volume mobility services and solutions, spanning tolling and advanced transit systems, which enhance the services provided by transportation agencies to benefit the citizens who use them. For over 50 years, the company has helped clients advance transportation solutions in more than 20 countries.

