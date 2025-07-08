New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces new tariffs on 14 countries

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 8th

Major averages look to bounce back on Tuesday

President Trump posted letters to countries announcing new tariffs on their respective imports

President Trump's decision to extend reciprocal tariff deadline from July 9 based on, "additional information and recommendations from various senior officials"

Opening Bell

CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) celebrates 10th anniversary of its commitment to reentry success by helping residents rebuild lives and restore futures

Closing Bell

Moors & Cabot Investments celebrates its 135th anniversary of founding

