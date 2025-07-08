Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
The CE Shop LLC: New, FREE Mid-Year Real Estate Market Report From The CE Shop Offers Actionable Insights From Industry Leaders

The CE Shop provides the tips needed for real estate business owners, brokerages, and leaders to thrive throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / A newly released quick-reference guide breaks down the most important national housing trends of the year so far-providing agents and brokers with timely, data-driven insights to stay ahead in a shifting market. Plus, it's a FREE guide-good news for anyone needing encouragement to make the right decisions for industry success or help with business decision-making.

Key takeaways include:

  • Median list prices, home values, and mortgage rate trends

  • Inventory levels, time on market, and evolving buyer behavior

  • Price reductions and ongoing affordability opportunities

Access the FREE Mid-Year Real Estate Market Report here and watch insights from Keith Robinson, Co-CEO of NextHome, a true trailblazer in the real estate industry and an accomplished leader.

The CE Shop already helps over 4,000 business partners, serving over 600,000 real estate education courses taken annually. From their leadership position as educators for all four professions serving the real estate industry-real estate agents, home inspection, mortgage loan origination, and property appraisal-The CE Shop has their ear to the ground of market opportunities and partner needs.

Ready to partner? Check out The CE Shop Partner Program.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, appraisal, and professional development courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or looking to launch a new career. We believe the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314

Contact Information

Liz Meitus
SVP, Corporate Communications
press@theceshop.com
720-822-5314

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/new-free-mid-year-real-estate-market-report-from-the-ce-shop-offers-actionable-insights-f-1045043

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
