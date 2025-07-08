Sustainability Partners Awarded TXShare Contract for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solutions

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company dedicated to advancing sustainable infrastructure, announced today that it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract through TXShare for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solutions . This contract streamlines procurement for TXShare members by reducing administrative burden and simplifying the purchasing process. As a result, counties and municipalities can accelerate the deployment of best-in-class AMI water meter systems while benefiting from competitive volume pricing and full compliance.

SP's AMI offering, Metering as a Service, is a complete water meter solution that can include any combination of funding, procurement, installation, software integration, staff training, and long-term maintenance and upgrades. Structured as a month-to-month service, SP's model eliminates upfront capital expenses and bundles all services into a predictable, usage-based monthly fee.

"Securing the TXShare contract is a significant milestone for SP," said Jason Hewitt, managing partner of infrastructure at Sustainability Partners. "This opportunity reinforces our commitment to empowering communities with resilient water infrastructure without the complexity or financial strain of traditional procurement or financing models."

AMI plays a pivotal role in improving the efficiency and sustainability of water systems. AMI solutions provide real-time water usage data, automated leak detection, and operational insights that help communities reduce water loss, optimize performance, and plan proactively. With SP, public entities gain peace of mind that their infrastructure remains reliable, safe, and continuously improving.

TXShare is a cooperative purchasing program designed to accelerate infrastructure upgrades across Texas and beyond. By leveraging competitively awarded contracts, public entities can acquire high-quality, pre-vetted solutions without duplicating effort, saving both time and taxpayer dollars.

For more information on procuring SP's AMI solutions through TXShare, please visit the TXShare Membership Page . Local governments and non-profit entities across all?50 states?are eligible to?participate?in the?TXShare?program?at no cost.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

Learn more about Sustainability Partners .

About TXShare

TXShare is a cooperative purchasing program designed to simplify procurement for municipalities, counties, and public agencies. By leveraging pre-negotiated contracts with vetted vendors, TXShare allows local governments to acquire essential services and technology without the need for an RFP, saving time, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance with state procurement regulations. TXShare is committed to helping communities throughout the United States access innovative solutions efficiently and effectively.

