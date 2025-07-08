Anzeige
08.07.2025
Omega Point Research, Inc.: Omega Point Announces Strategic Partnership With Noonum to Expand Thematic Risk Management Capabilities

Noonum's repository of more than a hundred custom indices will be added to the Omega Point platform, allowing investment managers to seamlessly integrate thematic insights into risk management, portfolio construction, performance attribution, and client reporting.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Omega Point is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Noonum, a leading provider of language-based investment intelligence. This partnership expands Omega Point's thematic data ecosystem and delivers a new class of custom indexes designed to help institutional investors manage risk more precisely in response to rapidly evolving market conditions. This partnership was brokered by Alignment Trio Management.

Omega Point is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Noonum, a leading provider of language-based investment intelligence.

Noonum uses the power of Large Language Models (LLM) to organize information gleaned from a variety of sources in the form of a knowledge graph, which in turn powers its ability to develop weighted custom indices. Noonum indices cover a wide spectrum of meta-themes such as geopolitical wars, cultural conflicts, public policy making, political economy, and technological advancements. Examples of specific themes include Israel-Iran war, US political connections, tariff posturing, woke & anti-woke cultural movements, executive orders (Drones Index, for example), cybersecurity, quantum computing, autonomous driving, deregulation, digital payments, and several others.

Omega Point offers a one-stop, comprehensive solution for portfolio managers to seamlessly integrate thematic considerations in investment management, spanning idea generation, exposure management, risk decomposition, portfolio construction, portfolio monitoring, performance attribution, and bespoke portfolio analysis. Integration of Noonum indices into Omega Point's thematic package significantly expands its thematic "vocabulary," and facilitates the timely incorporation of thematic insights in investment decision making. Furthermore, the super-additive combination of Linguistic Beta (Noonum) and Thematic Beta (Omega Point) offers investment analysts the unique ability to combine differentiated insights derived using LLM and market dynamics.

"Thematic risk management has never been more important than it is today," said Omer Cedar, CEO of Omega Point. "The Israel-Iran conflict has illustrated how quickly sector dynamics can shift based on geopolitical developments. Our partnership with Noonum delivers an unprecedented capability for institutional managers to identify, quantify, and proactively manage thematic exposures as they emerge-using our thematic dashboar,d which visualizes Thematic Betas with our Thematic Sensitivity Indicator (TSI) framework."

Omega Point clients can now directly incorporate Noonum's new Israel-Iran War Indexes, including focused indexes across Defense, Cybersecurity, Energy, and Telecommunications, into their portfolios. These indexes are built using Noonum's proprietary Linguistic Beta (L-Beta) methodology, and are engineered to evolve as market narratives and geopolitical realities change.

Shankar Vaidyanathan, Founder & CEO of Noonum, commented: "Recent bouts of market volatilities have demonstrated the role of language as a market force that the investment world cannot ignore anymore. Our ability to rapidly develop custom indices that capture the thematic pulse of equity markets, combined with Omega Point's sophisticated analytical offerings, creates a compelling value proposition for risk analysts, portfolio managers, and asset allocators."

About Noonum

Noonum is an AI service for constructing and customizing indexes based on themes, trends, or any investment objective that can be expressed in plain language. Backed by leading financial institutions including Franklin Templeton and Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR (Gruppo Credem), Noonum is a Delaware C-Corporation with headquarters in the Greater Seattle area.

About Omega Point

Omega Point is an investment intelligence platform that empowers front-office teams to turn data into better decisions across portfolio management, risk, research, and data science/engineering teams. We streamline collaboration with a single platform that integrates AI, trusted datasets, and proprietary data, uncovering insights to seamlessly integrate into your investment process and enhance alpha.

Contact Information

Kamila Simon
Brand Manager
kamila.simon@ompnt.com
(980) 329 9709

.

SOURCE: Omega Point Research, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/omega-point-announces-strategic-partnership-with-noonum-to-expand-1044823

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
