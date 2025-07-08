Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
iTrustCapital Launches Solana Staking for Crypto IRAs and Non-IRA Accounts

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / iTrustCapital, a leading fintech platform for digital assets, is proud to announce the official launch of Solana (SOL) staking, available for both tax-advantaged Crypto IRAs and Non-IRA Premium Custody Accounts.

Solana Staking

Solana Staking
iTrustCapital Launches Solana (SOL) Staking for Crypto IRAs & Non-IRA Accounts

Staking is a way to earn rewards by holding and supporting certain cryptocurrencies. With Solana (SOL), for example, clients can stake their SOL to help operate and secure the Solana network. In return, they earn additional SOL rewards over time. With iTrustCapital's built-in staking solution, clients can easily stake SOL without the need for external wallets or complex setup steps. This new feature allows clients to earn passive rewards in a compliant, secure, and streamlined environment.

"We're proud to expand the capabilities of both our Crypto IRA and Non-IRA Premium Custody offerings with the launch of Solana staking," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "This launch is part of our broader mission to give clients more ways to engage with digital assets, not just through buying and holding, but by earning rewards in a way that is similar to earning yield from traditional asset classes. Solana has been one of the most popular blockchain ecosystems in recent years, and this is an important first step toward expanding our staking support across additional crypto assets."

How It Works

Clients can stake Solana (SOL) directly from their iTrustCapital dashboard in just a few clicks. Once staked, SOL typically begins earning rewards within 2-3 business days. Staking rewards are paid in the SOL token. Clients can view their staking activity anytime through their iTrustCapital account dashboard and, if they choose to stop staking, can initiate the unstaking process directly from the dashboard. Once unstaked, assets are typically returned to the client's available balance within 1-2 business days, ready to be held, traded, or staked again.

Start Staking Today

Clients can begin earning Solana rewards in just a few clicks, all within a secure, easy-to-use closed-loop platform. To get started, visit www.iTrustCapital.com or contact us at (562) 600-8399.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA* and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party US banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients. The company has earned more than 9,000 five-star client service ratings from Google and Trustpilot, and has successfully executed more than $14B in crypto transactions to date.

*Some taxes may apply.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital has no direct relationship, and is not associated with Solana (SOL). iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Staking involves considerable risks. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

Contact Information

Todd Kolker
SVP, Marketing
info@itrustcapital.com

.

SOURCE: iTrustCapital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-launches-solana-sol-staking-for-crypto-iras-and-non-ira-1045631

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
