Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Led by local business expert Brent Stringer, the new Fort Wayne location brings Exit Factor's proven strategies to help entrepreneurs increase profitability and prepare for successful business exits throughout Indiana.

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise specializing in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indiana territory will be led by Brent Stringer, CPA, CEPA, who brings extensive leadership experience in finance, operations, administration, and strategic planning. With a background spanning both the nonprofit and small business sectors, Brent is passionate about helping entrepreneurs build stronger companies, increase their value, and prepare for a successful future exit.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process that creates tailored exit plans to safeguard the long-term value of a business-now and in the future-regardless of size. It's designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't top of mind.

"Exit Factor aims to lead the way in Indiana by helping business owners recognize the full value of what they've built," said Brent Stringer, franchise owner. "Exit planning isn't just about the end-it's about building a stronger, healthier business today. Owners pour their blood, sweat, and tears into creating something significant. With Exit Factor, they now have the support to see those efforts reflected in the worth of their company."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors® franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell-or had the potential to increase their value prior to listing-Fialkovich developed a program to teach strategies for building value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," said Jessica Fialkovich. "We look forward to bringing Brent Stringer on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour spent in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who decide to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method to help small and mid-sized business owners maximize their company's value. It is part of the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to improve their company's efficiency, value, and ultimately, their ability to exit successfully.

For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com , and to learn more about owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

Contact Information

Brent Stringer

Owner

indiana@exitfactor.com

260-699-8061





SOURCE: Exit Factor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-fort-wayne-indian-1045639