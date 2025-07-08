The Trades Partner: Enhanced Export Services for North American Manufacturers

UK-based international expansion consultancy founded in 2019, today announced an expanded suite of tailored services aimed at supporting North American manufacturers in exporting their products overseas

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / As global supply chains shift and international demand for high-quality North American manufacturing grows, The Trades Partner has announced an expanded service offering specifically designed for manufacturers in the United States and Canada. The London-based export consultancy now provides a turnkey solution to help North American companies navigate complex international markets and grow their footprint abroad.

"We understand the unique challenges that North American manufacturers face when trying to scale globally-especially those that have built a strong domestic base but lack the resources or knowledge to expand abroad," said, Mr. Cooper Managing Director of The Trades Partner. "Our job is to take the weight off their shoulders, act as their export department, and guide them through each critical step-from market research to delivery logistics and long-term growth."

End-to-End Export Services Built for Manufacturers

The Trades Partner offers a fully integrated, step-by-step export service model, ensuring North American manufacturers have the support they need at every stage of the process. The company's five-pillar approach includes:

1. Market Research & Opportunity Identification

Comprehensive analysis of demand, competition, pricing benchmarks, and local buyer behavior

Custom insights on viable export destinations by industry, regulatory environment, and potential margin

2. Regulatory Navigation & Certification Compliance

Step-by-step guidance through international standards and documentation (CE marking, food safety, emissions, labeling, etc.)

Navigation of tariffs, trade agreements (e.g. CETA, EU-U.S. relations), and customs regulations

3. Distribution & Channel Development

Identification of local distributors, agents, importers, or direct-to-market strategies

Trade show support, multilingual communication, and pitch refinement for buyer engagement

4. Logistics & Operational Setup

Coordination of warehousing, last-mile delivery, and packaging adjustments

Freight forwarding, Incoterms strategy, and return handling setup

5. Financial & Risk Planning

Risk mitigation planning for payment terms, shipping delays, and contract enforcement

Introduction to export insurance, factoring partners, and banking institutions

Why North American Manufacturers Choose The Trades Partner

Many North American manufacturers-especially small to mid-sized enterprises-lack the internal resources to manage export expansion in-house. The Trades Partner fills that gap, acting as a dedicated export department with on-the-ground knowledge, industry connections, and proven processes.

Key benefits include:

Local Market Expertise - With headquarters in London and partners across the EU, Middle East, and Asia, The Trades Partner offers invaluable on-the-ground insights and connections.

Industry Versatility - Experience across sectors such as machinery, automotive components, construction, medical equipment, food & beverage, and consumer electronics.

SME Focused - Ideal for companies with 10-500 employees that are ready to take their first step into international markets or want to grow their export share.

Bespoke Service - Every strategy is fully tailored to the company's product, budget, risk tolerance, and goals.

About The Trades Partner

Founded in 2019, The Trades Partner is a boutique export consultancy headquartered in London. The firm specializes in helping manufacturers expand internationally by acting as a hands-on partner throughout the export journey-from first market assessment to successful entry and scale. With services spanning research, regulatory compliance, channel development, logistics, and financial modeling.

