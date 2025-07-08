Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo. Joins Galloper Gold as VP, Geology and Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Mr. Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo., an independent exploration consultant, has been appointed Vice President, Geology and Exploration of the Company.

Mr. Sparrow has 20 years of experience in Newfoundland and Labrador across various geoscientific disciplines in mining, mineral exploration, and geotechnical analysis. He has a successful track record of geoscientific data analysis and integration within the natural resources industry. He has well-developed project management and leadership abilities at various stages of implementation, with development initiatives hitting targeted outcomes. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) from Memorial University in Newfoundland. Mr. Sparrow is a Professional Geoscientist registered in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Galloper's CEO, Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, commented: "I am thrilled to have Bryan join our team as we continue to prepare for an extremely exciting phase for us. Bryan brings a wealth of experience to Galloper Gold and having spent a considerable amount of time with Bryan on Glover Island, I am convinced he is the right person to lead us operationally as we write the next chapter in what I expect to be an transformational time for Galloper Gold."

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Sparrow to purchase a total of 300,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share, which will vest equally over the next 24 months, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012 in 2024, completing six holes and is preparing for a robust drill program in 2025.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com

