Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D4A5 | ISIN: CA3638821015 | Ticker-Symbol: W9F
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 15:29
0,041 Euro
-12,90 % -0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GALLOPER GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALLOPER GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo. Joins Galloper Gold as VP, Geology and Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Mr. Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo., an independent exploration consultant, has been appointed Vice President, Geology and Exploration of the Company.

Mr. Sparrow has 20 years of experience in Newfoundland and Labrador across various geoscientific disciplines in mining, mineral exploration, and geotechnical analysis. He has a successful track record of geoscientific data analysis and integration within the natural resources industry. He has well-developed project management and leadership abilities at various stages of implementation, with development initiatives hitting targeted outcomes. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) from Memorial University in Newfoundland. Mr. Sparrow is a Professional Geoscientist registered in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Galloper's CEO, Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, commented: "I am thrilled to have Bryan join our team as we continue to prepare for an extremely exciting phase for us. Bryan brings a wealth of experience to Galloper Gold and having spent a considerable amount of time with Bryan on Glover Island, I am convinced he is the right person to lead us operationally as we write the next chapter in what I expect to be an transformational time for Galloper Gold."

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Sparrow to purchase a total of 300,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share, which will vest equally over the next 24 months, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012 in 2024, completing six holes and is preparing for a robust drill program in 2025.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Galloper Gold



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bryan-sparrow-p.geo.-joins-galloper-gold-as-vp-geology-and-exploration-1046570

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.