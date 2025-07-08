Fintech Sandbox Announces Eighth Annual Boston Fintech Week Details, Spotlighting Breakthroughs in AI and Impact on Financial Services

Boston's premier fintech event returns September 15-19, 2025 with Fintech Sandbox hosting a two-day Innovation Forum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, September 16-17

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Fintech Sandbox, a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, today announced exciting details for the 2025 Boston Fintech Week, happening September 15-19.

This year's theme is "The New Frontier" and the week's events will explore how breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) are unlocking bold new ways to tackle some of the toughest challenges in financial services. This dynamic event will offer attendees a sharp look at today's rapidly evolving landscape and a deep dive into the transformative technologies that are transforming industries, dissolving borders, and redefining what is possible in fintech.

During Boston Fintech Week 2025, the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum, the two-day, ticked main stage conference, will take place on September 16 and 17 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. This forum will spotlight some of the top visionaries and investors who are reshaping the financial services industry. The speaker lineup includes executives from F-Prime Capital, Posh, Zero Hash , Flywire, 7Analytics, Sandbox Health , and more.

Additional speakers and updates to the event agenda will be shared on BostonFintechWeek.org/Agenda.

"Boston Fintech Week presented by Fintech Sandbox is where innovation meets action as we bring together the brightest minds in financial services to shape what's next," said Sarah Biller, Co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "This year's theme, 'The New Frontier' dives us deeper into the changes coming to Financial Services because of artificial intelligence. For a decade, Fintech Sandbox has enabled entrepreneurs from across the globe to access the data they need to innovate in an industry undergoing rapid change. Our partnership with start-ups, leading data companies and industry innovators has put us at the center of the AI revolution, and we are excited to bring all these perspectives together in one place to discuss and debate where we are heading."

The week will feature a series of fireside chats, masterclasses and networking receptions hosted by various fintech, financial services, startup and investor communities, each requiring individual registration. From its integration with the fintech ecosystem and partnerships with the local community, Boston Fintech Week presented by Fintech Sandbox is unlike any other industry event and prides itself in being a unique, community-driven celebration.

Beginning as a grassroots gathering in 2017, Boston Fintech Week has become a must-attend event in Boston. The event enables collaboration with the local community and broader fintech ecosystem and is an inclusive platform for dialogue among industry leaders and emerging fintechs globally. The 2024 event was attended by over 3,000 attendees and featured over 125 speakers across 55 sessions, with participants from 10 countries.

Attendees from last year's Boston Fintech Week presented by Fintech Sandbox praised the event, saying:

"A must-attend event for those interested in how technology is altering finance."

"Excellent events and amazing organization. Small team delivered world-class speakers and an active audience."

"An event not only for Fintech professionals but also for anyone interested in the future of global economy."

For more information and to register, please visit https://bostonfintechweek.org. Early bird tickets sales are now live through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fintech-sandbox-innovation-forum-2025-the-new-frontier-tickets-1402982300829

A huge thank you to our sponsors who are helping to make Boston Fintech Week 2025 presented by Fintech Sandbox another successful gathering, including F-Prime Capital, Fidelity Investments, Global Atlantic Financial Group, MassMutual, Commonwealth, EY, Goodwin, Slalom, Eastern Bank, Citizens Bank and more. For more details about our sponsors, please visit BostonFintechWeek.org/Sponsors.

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 400 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox.

