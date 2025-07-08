Its latest update delivers faster role definition, sharper skills gap insights, and smarter talent alignment.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / MuchSkills , the skills management and analytics platform powering workforce transformation, announces a major product release that brings powerful new AI capabilities and enhanced analysis tools to organisations building future-ready teams.

MuchSkills supercharges skills intelligence with powerful new AI capabilities

At the heart of this update is an AI-powered engine that lets users generate comprehensive role definitions in seconds using natural language prompts. By simply entering a job title or outlining its key traits, users can instantly generate a list of skills required for any role - prioritised by proficiency level and aligned with the organisation's skill taxonomy. These suggestions can be tailored to match each organisation's unique needs. Once a role is created, MuchSkills automatically identifies the best-fit employees based on their skill levels - enabling effective workforce planning and smarter internal mobility.

"This isn't just a faster way to write job descriptions," said Daniel Nilsson, co-founder and CEO of MuchSkills. "It's the beginning of a new operating model - where any organisation can define what 'good' looks like for any role, align teams accordingly, and guide employees toward those opportunities using validated skills data."

With its new AI-powered capabilities, MuchSkills continues to deliver a comprehensive suite of skills intelligence tools that enable organisations to align workforce potential with strategic goals. These include:

Real-time skills gap analysis at multiple levels: Instantly identify strengths, gaps, and growth opportunities across individuals, teams, departments, or thematic focus areas - enabling smarter workforce planning, targeted development, and long-term capability building.

Instant role-fit insights: Use real-time skills data to instantly pinpoint the best internal candidates for roles and projects - speeding up resource allocation and boosting internal mobility.

Personal role fit assessment: Enable employees to explore their fit for key roles across the organisation and discover personalised learning recommendations - driving autonomy, engagement, and internal mobility.

Easy learning paths: Guide employees toward upskilling by linking identified skill gaps in defined roles to targeted learning materials - helping close skills gaps faster.

This release builds on MuchSkills' recent recognition as a 'Major Contender' in the Everest Group's Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 , underscoring its role as a key enabler for global organisations adopting skills-first strategies.

With these capabilities, skills-based organisations can go beyond visibility - moving toward interoperability, where role expectations, skills, certifications, learning paths, and project planning are deeply connected, trackable, and actionable.

"This is what the future of work looks like," added Nilsson. "It's not just knowing who can do what - it's building a connected talent infrastructure that lets you respond faster, grow smarter, and deliver better."

About MuchSkills

MuchSkills is a Swedish skills management and analytics platform designed for modern, skills-based organisations. It enables organisations to map, analyse, and mobilise skills effectively, facilitating better workforce planning. By aligning employee capabilities with organisational needs, MuchSkills helps businesses build future-ready teams and drive strategic growth.

