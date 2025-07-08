Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on July 7, 2025 (the "AGSM").
At the AGSM, the shareholders approved all of the resolutions detailed in the information circular for the AGSM, namely:
to set the number of directors at six (6);
to elect the directors;
to re-appoint the Company's auditor;
to approve the continuation of the Company's stock option plan;
to approve, as, a special resolution, the amendments to the Company's Notice of Articles to create a new class of preferred shares, issuable in series, as more particularly described in the information circulate; and
to transact on all other matters that may property come before the AGSM.
At the AGSM, Chris Harvey did not stand for re-election1 and as more particularly detailed below, a casual vacancy (the "Casual Vacancy") on the Company's board of directors (the "Director") was created. At the AGSM, 37,463,538 common shares of the Company were voted, representing 14.61% of the Company's common shares. The following table details the results:
|Resolutions
|Votes For (%)
|Votes Against (%)
|Votes Withheld (%)
|To set the number of directors for the ensuing year at six (6)
|99.96%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|J. Michael Boyd (director election)
|99.96%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|Jeffrey J. Ciachurski (director election)
|99.96%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|Daniel Kunz (director election)
|99.96%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|William Sutherland (director election)
|99.96%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|Clifford M. Webb
|98.23%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|Appointment of Auditor
|100%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Stock Option Plan
|97.38%
|2.62%
|0.00%
|Amendment to Articles
|95.89%
|4.11%
|0.00%
Casual Vacancy
Following the AGSM, the Board approved Tommy Sullivan Jr. ("Sullivan Jr.") to fill the Casual Vacancy.
Chris Harvey has written to the CEO, Jeff Ciachurski: "Thank you for the opportunity to serve as a board member for Greenbriar. I am a huge supporter of your vision Jeff and your tenacious and informed execution. I am confident that my board seat will be in great hands with Tommy, given everything he has done already for the company and what I am sure will be an enormous contribution going forward. Please let me know any way I can be of assistance, particularly on capital markets and strategic matters."
Mr. Sullivan Jr. focuses on infrastructure and real estate project financing. A University of Arizona Alumni, Mr. Sullivan Jr has a multitude of business interests and companies he has operated, founded and invested, coupled with a very strong work ethic, building, operating, managing and building Real Estate Title and Insurance Companies, Mortgage Companies and disruptive Technology Platforms and businesses. In the real estate mortgage industry Mr. Sullivan Jr built over 350 branch offices with over 7,000 agents transacting up to USD $3.5 billion per month of loans.
As a very active Real Estate Investor and Business Leader, Tommy has helped utilize his business acumen with the following past and present business endeavors.
Former Chairman, President and Board member:
Title Security Agency LLC
Former Founder and Past Board member and Vice Chairman:
First Magnus Financial
(Mortgage Bank)
Founder, Board Member:
Brilliant Health LLC
(Biopharma co. Nutraceutical, genetic based therapeutics and disruptive technology)
Board member and Co-investor.
Healthloq
(Block Chain development company for Authentication of ingredients and chain of custody for Food and health related products)
Co-founder
Title Ventures
Active Joint Venture Title Company
Co-Founder,
Assimilate Solutions
(BPO, KPO outsource provider) recently sold to Private Equity
Investor /active business development officer
MozAIq llc
(RPA, AI automation company)
Co-Founder/owner
Chairman
Landmark Title Assurance Company
(Title Insurance) recently sold to Capital Title of Texas
Co-owner
Digital Solutions Incorporated
(software company Title Plant provider)
Active Investor and Advisor
FYNTRA
(Quantum Ledger payment platform
For Crypto, Fiat and other currencies, Documents, NFT related transactions)
Active investor and Advisor
QuSecure
Quantum resilient Cybersecurity
Active Investor and Advisor
Virtual Energy
Digital engines and alternative fuels
Active Investor and Advisor
iValt
Blockchain identity Zero trust and 5 factor protection
Active Advisor, Member
Defense Scripts
Patented Open source A.I. cybersecurity
Platform specializing in Kubernetes Rapid full Audit PEN testing-Dark Web/State sponsored malware detection and remediation.
Investor /Advisor
Serastar
Tactical Audio/video Distribution
Investor and Advisor
Greenbriar Sustainable Living
Public company
Investor and Advisor
Advisor Investor
Captiva Verde
Public Company
Sentinel Capital
Advisor Investor
Fully licensed Investment Brokerage
Dubai, UAE
Investor, Owner
Extend Clinic and Hope Retreat
(V-Cell) Stem cell and Health retreat
Panama City, Panama
Investor /Advisory
Titan Gaming
International Gaming Platform
About Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc.
Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jeff Ciachurski"
Jeffrey J. Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 949.903.5906
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction, the issuance of Common Shares, and the approval of the Shares for Debt Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
1 If Chris Harvey stood for re-election, Mr. Harvey would have received 98.53% of votes for, 0.00% against, and 1.47% withheld.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258068
SOURCE: Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc.