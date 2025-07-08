Partners Group / Key word(s): Annual Results

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 6:15pm CEST

We cordially invite you to join David Layton, Chief Executive Officer and Roberto Cagnati, Chief Risk Officer, Head Portfolio Solutions, for the presentation of our Business Update H1 2025 and Outlook on Tuesday, 15 July 2025 at 6:15pm CEST (12:15pm EST).

To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here .

A press release summarizing the key highlights of the announcement will be published ahead of the conference call at 5:45pm CEST on 15 July and the presentation will be sent out to all registered participants shortly before the call begins.

Please note that Partners Group's interim results and the corresponding report will be published on 2 September 2025.

