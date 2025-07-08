Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
08.07.2025
Applied Intuition, Inc.: Applied Intuition Acquires Reblika's Generative AI Technology for Creating Fully Configurable 3D Digital Humans

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., the leading vehicle intelligence company serving the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture, and defense industries, today announced its acquisition of Reblika's generative AI technology for creating fully configurable 3D digital humans.

This strategic acquisition enhances the realism and diversity of Applied Intuition's digital human library-virtual representations used to safely and effectively test autonomous systems in simulation. Reblika's technology enables the creation of high-fidelity avatars that vary in gender, age, body type, ethnicity, clothing and accessories, and are fully animatable to perform complex, realistic interactions with vehicles and environments.

"We are excited to integrate Reblika's technology into our simulation offerings to better meet our customers' needs for hyper-realistic 3D digital humans," said Peter Ludwig, co-founder and CTO at Applied Intuition. "Reblika's innovations combined with Applied Intuition's generative AI technology will create a new state of the art in perception and behavior modeling for simulated humans, especially in edge-case scenarios that are critical to safely deploying autonomous systems across a wide range of domains."

About Applied Intuition
Applied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the toolchain, Vehicle OS and autonomy stacks to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers and major programs across the Department of Defense trust Applied Intuition's solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, CA, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ann Arbor, MI, London, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at appliedintuition.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-intuition-acquires-reblikas-generative-ai-technology-for-creating-fully-configurable-3d-digital-humans-302495013.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
