Crisil Limited: Crisil breaks into Top 20 in the Chartis RiskTech AI50 2025 report

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisil, a global provider of advanced analytics and risk management solutions, has been ranked #20 in the prestigious RiskTech AI50 2025 report, published by Chartis Research.

The report has recognised the company as a Category Leader in the 'Use of artificial intelligence (AI) for commercial banking-related workflow' solutions category.

Suprabha AD, President and Global Head, Crisil Integral IQ, says, "This recognition is a resounding endorsement of our vision to harness the transformative power of AI in financial services. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver a higher-order impact for clients. The ability to leverage our deep domain expertise in the risk and regulatory spaces, and our understanding of advanced AI empower clients in the financial services segment to manage risk effectively and efficiently. Our win in the solutions category - 'Use of AI for commercial banking-related workflow' - is one such example of harnessing domain and technology expertise to enable effective decision-making."

For the report, Chartis conducted a comprehensive evaluation of vendors in the risk management space, assessing their AI capabilities across four key dimensions: impact, deployment, strategy and innovation. It also analysed the broad landscape of AI development and its adoption in financial services, including established machine learning methods and emerging generative AI (GenAI) use cases.

Ashish Vora, President and Business Head, Data and Analytics, Crisil, says, "The Chartis recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to client-centricity and innovation. Our GenAI solutions empower financial institutions to accelerate credit decisioning through AI-enabled insights, underpinned by our analytical rigour and domain expertise. Our market-leading solutions are at the forefront of shaping the next generation of AI-driven credit and risk management."

Crisil scored high on impact and strategy, demonstrating effective AI application, strategic coherence and a strong drive for innovation.

Crisil's GenAI solutions include:

GenEye Credit: A cutting-edge GenAI-based credit analysis solution that automates ~70% of the report writing process while reducing turnaround time by 30%. The proprietary prompt library ensures high-quality reports with guardrails providing added assurance for grounding hallucinations and information loss.

A cutting-edge GenAI-based credit analysis solution that automates ~70% of the report writing process while reducing turnaround time by 30%. The proprietary prompt library ensures high-quality reports with guardrails providing added assurance for grounding hallucinations and information loss. Speech-to-Text Analytics: Provides rapid insights to financial services firms from over 10,000 client interviews, with high accuracy rate ensured by built-in guardrails and agentic validation.

Provides rapid insights to financial services firms from over 10,000 client interviews, with high accuracy rate ensured by built-in guardrails and agentic validation. Self-Service Analytics: AI-powered tool that enables users to query structured data using natural language, simplifying data exploration and creating advanced analytics.

Sid Dash, Chief Researcher, Chartis Research, says, "Crisil's effective combination of AI technology with deep domain knowledge of wholesale credit processes in specific areas is reflected in its strong performance in the RiskTech AI50 this year. This is a fine example of how firms with a strong understanding of business processes in their respective areas can leverage technology effectively for their clients."

About Crisil Limited

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Crisil's global workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

